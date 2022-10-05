Google releases controversial update to browse Chrome

O Google Chrome is an internet browser that was developed, as the name suggests, by Google, and is currently one of the most popular and used in the world. We can say that Chrome is a recent browser on the market, as its first version arrived in 2008, and since then, this server has undergone several updates in order to facilitate and improve the experience provided to its users. Chrome’s differential, which made it stand out from the competition, was the use of plug-ins in its operating system.

Read more: Do you like to put reminders on your Google calendar? Watch out! Tool will be disabled

Recently, Google announced the launch of its newest extension platform, which hits the market under the name of Manifest V3. With an intensive release schedule, starting in January 2023, Google will begin phasing out support for its previous platform, Manifest V2, in the Canary, Dev, and Beta channels and will no longer be updated. And, starting in June, it will start deactivating this last platform in corporate channels, making Manifest V3 its definitive platform. It is also important to remember that as of January 2024, V2 extensions that are still online will be removed completely.

According to Google, the many changes of Manifest V3 have to do with the privacy and security of its users, however, for many developers, this platform is causing a lot of controversy. They believe that this Google release makes Chrome’s ad blockers lose their effectiveness, practically rendering them useless. Users who use the browser in a corporate way have a longer survival, as the Manifest V2 extensions there will only be definitively off the air in 2024.

Manifest V2 had a “webRequest” API, which prevented the insertion of cookies in the browser or the loading of media files. In Manifest V3, who will prevent and block ads will be the browser itself, not the platform.

The problem is precisely that, as the limit can be lower than the number of rules that certain ad blockers need to actually maintain their effectiveness and effectiveness. According to Google, Manifest is being introduced because it is safer, more effective, and better at protecting and protecting its users than Manifest V2.

It will be necessary to wait and see how this new platform will perform in the Chrome browser, and understand if it has come to improve and optimize browsing and user experience in a safe and secure way, or if it will need further adjustments.