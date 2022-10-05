Governors of the 3 largest electoral colleges support Bolsonaro

President and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Tuesday (4.Oct.2022) got support from the governors of the 3 largest electoral colleges in the country for the 2nd round. Romeu Zema (Novo), from Minas Gerais, Cláudio Castro (PL), from Rio de Janeiro, and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), from São Paulo, formalized support for the Chief Executive.

Decisions were announced throughout the day and after governors’ meetings with the president. The agreements are the result of a campaign team task force to reinforce the pro-Bolsonaro group and improve performance in the 2nd round contest against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Bolsonaro has made a series of calls and meetings with the candidates he supported and who emerged victorious at the polls with the aim of mobilizing reinforcement for the campaign in the 2nd round.

Earlier, on Monday, he had a meeting with Zema at Palácio da Alvorada. In the 1st round, the governor supported his party’s candidate, Felipe d’Avila (Novo). Bolsonaro tried to negotiate the partnership with Zema in the 1st round of the election, but, without receiving nods from the government, supported the candidacy of Carlos Viana (PL) for the state government. Even so, he praised the Minas Gerais governor several times in interviews.

Zema was reelected with 56.18% of the valid votes. Minas Gerais is the 2nd largest electoral college in the country. The Minas Gerais governor claimed to have chosen “put differences aside” to support Bolsonaro.

In Minas, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received more votes than the current president. Historically, whoever wins in the state of Minas Gerais wins the elections, but the dispute was tight. Lula won in 14 states and Bolsonaro in 13 units of the federation, including São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which are the 1st and 3rd largest electoral colleges in the country.

The announcement of Cláudio Castro’s support was symbolic. The governor is from the same party as the president and campaigned for him in the 1st round. In the Planalto, alongside Bolsonaro, he highlighted his “gratitude” to Bolsonaro during his administration.

In São Paulo, the agreement with Garcia was mainly led by Minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), who is one of the coordinators of Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign. Garcia was a candidate for reelection, but came in 3rd place, with 18.40% of the votes.

The governor stated that the PSDB decided for neutrality and released the States to choose who to support in the 2nd round. Earlier, Garcia had already decided to support Bolsonaro’s candidate in the race for the government of São Paulo, former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

Tarcísio received 42.32% while his opponent in the 2nd round, Fernando Haddad (PT), had 35.70%. Garcia has historically had a bad relationship with the PT, which opposed his government in the São Paulo Legislative Assembly.

Armed with the support of the heads of the largest electoral colleges in the country, Bolsonaro hopes to reverse the 6 million votes that Lula won more. With 100% of the polls counted, Lula got 57,259,504 votes (48.43% of valid votes) and Bolsonaro, 51,072,345 votes (43.20% of valid votes). There were 472,075 polling stations, the last one in Coari, Amazonas.