Grêmio beats CSA with two headed goals and gets closer to access

Grêmio is getting closer and closer to returning to the elite of the Brasileirão. Today (4), the team from Rio Grande do Sul scored 2-0 at CSA, at Arena, with goals from Lucas Leiva and Diego Souza, both headed, for the 33rd round of Série B. for those outside the access zone it is totally safe.

With 56 points, Tricolor is behind only Cruzeiro, who already won the title in advance. That’s seven points from fifth-placed Sport — the gap could drop at the end of the round. Alagoas are still fighting relegation. Currently the team is in 17th, with 35 points.

Grêmio’s next commitment will be on Saturday (8), against Londrina, away from home. CSA plays Friday (7), against Sampaio Corrêa as home team.

It went well: Lucas Leiva with freedom

Lucas Leiva had his second game playing more freely in Grêmio’s midfield. And he scored another goal. Since being advanced by Renato Gaúcho, the midfielder has repeated good performances. Now, supported by the partnership of Villasanti and Bitello, he is free to enter the area and participate in the offensive actions as a midfielder. And it was this authorization that led to the first goal of the gaucho team, with a header, with Lucas inside the area after a good cross by Edilson.

It was bad: Guilherme leaves booed

Guilherme could not stand out in the good journey of Grêmio’s attack. Substituted in the second half, he left to the boos of the crowd.

Sharp sides show the way

Grêmio’s full-backs showed the way to victory. First in a rehearsed play in which Edilson crossed for Lucas Leiva’s goal. And a few minutes later in a cross by Diogo Barbosa for Diego Souza to put in the net. The sides of the field were the most effective weapons of the Tricolor on the field, whether with dribbles at Biel’s speed, or collective actions with the participation of Guilherme, and especially with the two sides showing quality in crosses.

Gremio’s game: Absolute dominance of the game

Grêmio was absolute in the game. From the beginning of the match, he dominated the opponent and circled Marcelo Carné’s goal until he scored. It didn’t take long to jump ahead on the scoreboard and made the duel even calmer. Threatened in sporadic moves, Renato Gaúcho’s team even reduced the pace and exchanged passes controlling the match. Still, he hit the crossbar with Thaciano.

CSA’s game: Lack of strength to attack, left to make fouls

CSA didn’t have the strength to threaten Grêmio many times. Over the course of the game, he failed in passes and proved weak in creating opportunities. He lived on crosses and shots where he had to rely on luck to complete. If he lacked strength to attack, he was left to commit fouls. The Alagoas team had many rough shots and stopped the game repeatedly. In defense, the marking failures in aerial ball shots were evident and weighed on the construction of the score.

DATASHEET:

BOARD 2 x 0 CSA

Competition: Serie B – 33rd round of Serie B

Date and time: 10/04/2022 (Tuesday), at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

auxiliaries: Jean Márcio dos Santos (RN) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

yellow cards: Rickson, Ferreira, Felipe Augusto (CSA); Elkeson (GRE);

goals: Lucas Leiva, from Grêmio, in the 13th minute of the first half; Diego Souza, from Grêmio, in the 19th minute of the first half;

GUILD: Brenno; Edilson (Leonardo), Pedro Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva (Thaciano) and Bitello; Biel (Nicolas), Guilherme (Thiago Santos) and Diego Souza (Elkeson). Technician: Renato Gaucho

CSA: Marcelo Carne; Igor Inocêncio, Lucas Marques (Rogério), Guilherme Paraíba and Lucão; Ferreira (Giva Santos), Rickson, Gabriel (William) and Lourenço (Luiz Henrique); Felipe Augusto (Edson) and Rodrigo Rodrigues. Technician: Roberto Fernandes