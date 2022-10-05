Grupo Jovem Pan breaks audience record in broadcasts covering the 2022 elections

Multi-platform network made up of TV, radio, website and social networks consolidates TV Jovem Pan News as the vice-leader of audience and reaches more than 60 million people on digital channels

Reproduction / Young Pan

TV studio of the Jovem Pan News channel in São Paulo



The strategy adopted by Young Pan Group during coverage of the first round of the 2022 elections yielded good results. The network brings together radio, site, TV Jovem Pan News and digital channels (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, twitter and tiktok), in addition to the Panflix app. For the first round, which took place on October 2, 300 professionals were mobilized across the country to bring real-time information to the public. Altogether, across all communication platforms, the company obtained more than 60 million views on digital broadcasts, 51 thousand new followers, in addition to the runner-up position among TV news channels. With the three ratings, JP News was ahead of its competitor CNN. “It was definitely a milestone in our history, as we involved the structure of our entire network and our entire multiplatform ecosystem, and we reached a very expressive audience”, says Carlos Aros, content director at Jovem Pan.

For 17 hours, more than 120 radio stations from all over Brazil rebroadcast the content produced to 2,500 cities. On digital platforms, especially YouTube, Jovem Pan News reached a peak with more than 670 thousand people watching simultaneously. “Our coverage in this first round was impressive. We beat our main competitor and achieved a historic mark. There were 3.5 rating points. On the platforms, on YouTube alone, there were more than 600 thousand views, in addition to broadcasting all the programming on 120 radio stations. In less than a year, we are increasingly consolidated as a multiplatform company”, said Tutinha, the Group’s president, on his LinkedIn. The second round of the 2022 elections will be held on October 30, to define the presidential and state dispute in places where their rulers have not yet been defined.