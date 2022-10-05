Gusttavo Lima becomes a target of war in the courts and fortune is demanded

Singer Gusttavo Lima is the target of a lawsuit and a fortune is demanded

According to the columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the EM OFF portalthe countryman Gusttavo Lima is being sued by a cosmetics company as he is marketing a product called “GL Embaixador”, but the “Ambassador” brand is owned by Mebabo, the company that filed the lawsuit.

The war in Mebabo’s courts, still mentions in the process not only Gusttavo Limabut also GL Cosméticos LTDA and Adventures Brands LTDA, informs columnist for EM OFF. The perfume by GL Cosméticos, which bears the name of “GL Ambassador”, in reference to Gusttavo Lima, generated confusion among consumers.

The confusion is that people started associating the fragrance name with the company, which didn’t gain any rights over the use of the “Ambassador” brand. The brand is owned by Mebabdo and duly registered with the competent bodies since May 23, 2022, points out the journalist Fabia Oliveira.

According to findings from the ongoing process against Gusttavo Lima and the companies involved, as soon as Mebabo learned of the product’s commercialization, it tried to interrupt, through an extrajudicial notification, the disclosure of the name “Ambassador”, and the product that bore the name.

In the procedural documents, it is highlighted that the inclusion of the acronym “GL” before the name was not enough to distinguish between the brand of a fragrance and the owner of another, being carried out, even so, the launch of the perfume and becoming a real headache in the courts.

THE columnist Fábia Oliveira also points out that, according to its research in the procedural records, Mebabao accuses the company GL cosmetics and the musician Gusttavo Lima they would be profiting unduly using the name “Ambassador”, of their legality, using the scope of the countryman’s name in the disclosures, causing damage to them.

FINE, MORAL AND PROPERTY DAMAGE

The Mebabo that sues the singer Gusttavo Lima and the cosmetics company, asked that the name “GL Ambassador” be discontinued in its marketing and promotion of the product as soon as possible.

In light of this, Mebabo has filed a request for injunctive relief on an urgent basisunder penalty of a daily fine in the amount of R$ 50 thousand reais, as advanced by the EM OFF columnist.

In the process, values ​​for moral and material damages are still required, suggesting the fortune of R$ 100 thousand reais for the damage to the use of the name without authorization.