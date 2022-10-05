Health Department reinforces the importance of the Rotavirus vaccine – ONDA POÇOS

The Health Department is reinforcing the importance of keeping the vaccination card updated.

Throughout Brazil, the vaccination coverage of several immunizers is low, which can lead to the return of diseases that have already been eradicated.

This is the case with the rotavirus vaccine, which protects against a virus that causes a number of gastrointestinal problems. It is largely responsible for acute diarrheal disease – ADD and acute gastroenteritis.

Due to the severe character of diarrhea caused by rotavirus, this is a very serious condition for children under 5 years of age, although it affects individuals of all ages.

There is a rotavirus vaccine that is able to prevent infection with the virus. It is applied in two doses, the first usually being in the first two months of age. The rotavirus vaccine has adverse reactions such as mild fever, loss of appetite, as well as diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Streaming

They are transmitted by the fecal-oral route, by person-to-person contact, through contaminated water and food, by contaminated objects and probably by airborne transmission, via aerosols. There is a high concentration of the virus that causes the disease in the feces of infected children.

Prevention

Administer rotavirus vaccine (VORH) to children under six months of age;

always wash your hands before and after: using the bathroom, changing diapers, handling/preparing food, breastfeeding, touching animals; wash and disinfect surfaces, utensils and equipment used in food preparation; protect food and kitchen areas from insects, pets and other animals (keep food in closed containers); store treated water in clean, narrow-mouthed containers to avoid recontamination; do not use water from streams, rivers, waterholes or contaminated wells; bag and keep the garbage lid always closed, when there is no garbage collection, it must be buried; always use the toilet, but if this is not possible, always bury the faeces away from water courses; maintaining breastfeeding increases children’s resistance against diarrhea; prevent early weaning.

Receive news through the official group of Onda Poços journalism on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to make publications, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. Click on the link >> https://chat.whatsapp.com/LaD6AzX3NjxJZf0Z2XkUcv