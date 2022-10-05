Health plan is required to pay cannabidiol treatment for 5-year-old child with intellectual disability, court orders | Goiás

The Unimed health plan was obliged to pay for a treatment with cannabidiol for a 5-year-old child with intellectual disabilities in Goiânia. The decision was given by the judge Jairo Ferreira Júnior, of the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás (TJ-GO). The decision can be appealed.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

O g1 contacted Unimed by email and text message, at 11:15 am this Wednesday (5), in order to know the position of the plan in the case, and awaits a response.

The document is from the 30th of September. The decision states that the doctor prescribed the drug because the disease causes several damages to the girl’s cognitive and psychomotor development, which generates serious side effects that end up affecting her routine. In the process, she is represented by her mother.

“The author informs that, due to the lack of adequate medication for her treatment in the Brazilian market, the doctor who assists her indicated the medication. She emphasizes that such medication only exists outside the country, and for its importation it is necessary to have special authorization from the Anvisa, which has already been obtained by the party”, describes the process.

The document states that the name of the drug is Cannabidiol USA Hemp CBD OIL, high cost, and which the girl needs to take 72 bottles of 30 ml for a year. He also explains that the child has already tried several other treatments to improve neurological development, but without great success, and hope is the imported drug.

The decision also explains that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) appealed to the judiciary for the plan to cover the purchase of the drug. The value of the drug was not informed.

“In this way, the denial of coverage by the health plan of a procedure, treatment, medication or material considered essential to preserve the health and life of the patient is considered abusive”, concluded the judge.

2 of 2 Excerpt from decision that benefits child treatment with cannabidiol — Photo: Reproduction/TJ-GO Excerpt of decision that benefits child treatment with cannabidiol — Photo: Reproduction/TJ-GO

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.