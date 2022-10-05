Health plans will pursue fraud like false reimbursement – 10/04/2022 – Panel SA

Jenni Smith 14 hours ago Health Comments Off on Health plans will pursue fraud like false reimbursement – 10/04/2022 – Panel SA 0 Views

FenaSaúde (a federation that represents 14 groups of health plans in the country) created a new management to increase inspection and pursue fraud committed by doctors and users.

According to the entity, the most common dribbles involve the use of a card by third parties, split receipts and other frauds in the reimbursement process, such as receipts in non-covered procedures disguised as covered procedures.

FenaSaúde also reports problems with overpriced materials, unnecessary surgeries and procedures, as well as unperformed procedures and tampering with exams.

The initiative covers the formation of working groups, meetings with other entities and communication actions and legal proceedings against fraudsters.

The reaction comes at a time when the sector says it faces a dramatic financial situation, especially in smaller companies, and that is expected to worsen because of the bill, sanctioned by Bolsonaro, which forces health plans to pay for treatments outside the basic reference list. ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency).

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Diego Felix


LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free accesses of any link per day. Just click the blue F below.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Campo Grande confirms case of monkeypox in Emei student

A child student at an Emei (Municipal School of Early Childhood Education) in Campo Grande …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved