Health plans will pursue fraud like false reimbursement – 10/04/2022 – Panel SA

FenaSaúde (a federation that represents 14 groups of health plans in the country) created a new management to increase inspection and pursue fraud committed by doctors and users.

According to the entity, the most common dribbles involve the use of a card by third parties, split receipts and other frauds in the reimbursement process, such as receipts in non-covered procedures disguised as covered procedures.

FenaSaúde also reports problems with overpriced materials, unnecessary surgeries and procedures, as well as unperformed procedures and tampering with exams.

The initiative covers the formation of working groups, meetings with other entities and communication actions and legal proceedings against fraudsters.

The reaction comes at a time when the sector says it faces a dramatic financial situation, especially in smaller companies, and that is expected to worsen because of the bill, sanctioned by Bolsonaro, which forces health plans to pay for treatments outside the basic reference list. ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency).

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Diego Felix