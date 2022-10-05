Hichel is eliminated with a bad salad and receives criticism from Helena: “There was no work”

Without questioning, Hichel said goodbye to the program in the 4th episode and, when talking to Ana Paula Padrão in the locker room, moved the presenter by telling his life story.
In an interview with band.com.br, at the end of the recordings, the cook who lives in Sorocaba (SP) stated that he is calm with the result. “I delivered what I wanted to deliver, I took the risk,” he explained. Hichel is proud of his attitude in the competition: “I’ve always helped others and I think I was the guy who worked the most within Masterchef, the one who cooked the most in editing”, he analyzes.
Hichel promises to return
With attitude, the cook risks saying that he will return to the program in a future season. “Next year I will be here again. I will send one more time [a inscrição] and I will get a second chance, which I almost never had in my life.” Next time, he hopes to deal better with the clock, which he calls the show’s great “villain”.
Although proud of the trajectory he has built, the gaucho from Porto Alegre admits he misses routine and socializing outside of isolation. “I miss teaching children [na ONG “De onze”, da qual é embaixador], to go back to the restaurant, review and curse my customers. The pressure in the dispute is too great. I want to find my wife and family.”
“Diego is a quarry”
From now on, Hichel’s supporters will be for Enzo, but to win the MasterChef, he believes that the countryman will have to face a strong opponent. “He has a quarry ahead of him, which is Diego. The guy is very technical, delivered four textures [de queijo na prova]. You could have given me one there, right Diegão”, he jokes excitedly, analyzing the future of the game.
Back home, Hichel promises to continue cooking at the Zero Eleven food truck. “I will continue in this same pattern of making random dishes. Today I serve sushi, tomorrow lasagna, then filet mignon, and I do whatever I want”, he concludes. Good luck!
What happened in the 4th episode of MasterChef Professionals
“One of the toughest MasterChef exams”
This is how Ana Paula Padrão defined the Japanese confectionery challenge that was the subject of the first test on Tuesday night (4). With the help of chef Viviane Wakuda, an expert on the subject, the cooks had 1 hour and 30 minutes to prepare a recipe with moti and anko.
United on the mezzanine
Thalyta was the champion of the challenge and once again pleased chef Erick Jacquin with a tasty and technical sweet. For the second week in a row, Ananda was also a positive highlight. The two guaranteed a spot on the mezzanine while Enzo and Marília were the participants with the worst performance.
From Europe to the kitchen…
In the elimination competition, different types of cheese dominated the stands. The cooks’ mission was to prepare a dish with 3 textures of the ingredient. Thalyta, who won the previous competition, chose which type of cheese each one should work with.
Highlight again
At the end of 1 hour and 15 minutes, Diego made the best recipe according to the judges. The paulista has, so far, three individual victories in the game. Marília and Wilson were also praised and escaped the hot seat. Enzo was featured negatively and Hichel eliminated.