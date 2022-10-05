Hilary Swank is expecting twins at 48 | TV & Famous

At 48, Hilary Swank has just announced that she is pregnant with twins. The news was revealed during the program “Good Morning America” ​​this Wednesday, 5, and left everyone surprised. Hilary is married to businessman Philip Schneider:

“This is something I’ve wanted for a long time and my next thing is to be a mother,” Swank said. “And not just one, but two. I can’t believe it.”

➡️Look at the amount of pregnant women that have emerged recently! It’s a real baby boom!

See the moment Hilary shared the news:

During the interview, the actress said that she is feeling pretty good: “I’m feeling great right now, even with the weather — you know, I’m in Pacific Time, so I’m a little angry. But I’m feeling good right now.”

According to her, her colleagues from the series Alaska Daily, in which she plays Eileen, did not know about the pregnancy and also found out at that moment. Because of her belly that doesn’t stop growing, Hilary had to cut the jeans she wore in the character:

“So I put on a jacket that wasn’t in continuity and [eles] came and said, ‘This is not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works,” he said.

Swank and Schneider were married in August 2018 and the twins are the couple’s first children. The actress is a huge advocate for animals for adoption. Several of her dogs were rescued by her.