Home office workers change state or country without notifying the company

A practice has become less uncommon and has raised controversy: employees who work from home change state or even country without informing the company they work for. At least in the US and UK, where a Topia survey of 1500 respondents indicated that four out of ten HR professionals discovered in the last year that some employees no longer lived in their home state or country. The majority of survey respondents believe that there is nothing wrong with the practice: 94% think they should be able to work from anywhere in the world as long as they meet their deliveries – in 2021, 91% agreed with this statement. But, after all, is the anywhere office on its own allowed in Brazil? It depends.

“After the enactment of law 14.442/2022, changing the place of work by the employee does not create major problems for companies, since the law applicable to the contract will be that of hiring, and not effectively the place of provision of services”, he says. Fernando Bosi, partner at Almeida Advogados, specialist in Labor Law and Social Security. “But the summons must be answered by the employee, otherwise insubordination can be configured, which can even lead to a dismissal for just cause.” Ie, unless specifically provided for in a contract or agreement between the parties, the employer could require the employee to attend the company’s headquarters to carry out face-to-face activities, says Ricardo Christophe da Rocha Freire, partner in the Labor Law area at Gasparini, Nogueira de Lima e Barbosa Advogados.

And there’s another issue here: the employee who opted for the anywhere office without warning must also bear all the costs involved, even if it involves, say, a ticket from Bangkok to São Paulo to board the following week. This scenario is different from when the professional integrates an official company program to work from other locations, which usually provides financial assistance not only for travel but also for home office.

“Remembering that it is not up to the company to interfere in the employee’s place of residence. If a certain professional from a company in São Paulo [que atua à distância] wants to settle in Rio de Janeiro, and every time he is called for a face-to-face meeting, he organizes himself, pays for the ticket and meets the commitment, there is no illegality or misconduct on the part of the employee. It’s just a matter of cost”, says Ricardo. “The company, under no circumstances, can define the employee’s place of domicile, but only demand and charge for attendance when there are face-to-face commitments.”

ethical issue 66% of employees do not report to HR every day they work outside their home state or country 40% of HR professionals found that employees are working outside of their home state or country 90% of HR are extremely confident that employees will communicate with the company if they decide to work outside their home state or country 46% of HRs say they are “very confident” that they know where most employees are working from. In 2021, 60% said the same.

Anyone who moves to another country without warning faces another challenge: the time zone. “Sand contractually there is a forecast that 100% of the work can be performed outside the company’s premises, we understand that the employee is under no obligation to inform the company about his place of residence, as long as he observes regular working hours” , says Ricardo. “The work must be carried out within the working hours defined by the company based on Brasília time.” If the change is agreed with the company, it is possible to try an adaptation – but the agreement will depend on what the employer considers viable to establish, considering, for example, the other members of the team.

work from anywhere 94% of employees think they should be able to work from anywhere as long as they do what is expected 91% are comfortable that the company they work for knows what city they are in 81% agree that companies should focus on the right talent for each role, regardless of where they live 80% believe that teams should be organized based on the experience and skills of professionals, not geographic location 78% say the teams of the future will work in the agile model, whether or not they all share the same location

Moving to another country without the company’s knowledge can also raise doubts in relation to fiscal and tax issues. “If the employee, in complete absence of the company, changes his domicile to another country, we understand that he could not benefit from any local legislation (of the country in which he took up residence) against the employer in Brazil, since he moved by choice and without the company’s knowledge”, says Ricardo. “This type of situation could generate a problem for the employee himself in relation to the Federal Revenue and the collection of taxes, because the company will continue to pay salaries normally in Brazil, and the employee, being domiciled in another country, may be charged with the payment of income tax elsewhere, if applicable.”

decisive factor 41% say the flexibility to work from home is or was a reason to look for another job 96% consider the flexible working model a key factor in the decision for a new job. In 2021, 93% agreed with this statement 64% say they are likely to look for another job opportunity if forced to return to face-to-face

Although it is legally possible to change without notice, the practice has also been questioned for having ethical implications. Some argue that there is a moral duty to inform the employer, even though it is not mandatory and does not have consequences for the company. After all, the basis of the relationship between companies and employees must be trust.

