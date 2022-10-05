Honda Bros 160 without changes in the 2023 line; see price adjustment

THE Honda Bros 160 2023 is now available at dealerships across the country. Brazil’s best-selling Trail, the motorcycle had no changes at the turn of the modelthat is, it keeps exactly the same colors and configurations of the 2022 model. With new suggested price of BRL 17,100the model had readjustment of BRL 500 in its value – before, it cost R$ 16,600.
despite being leader in its segmentBros has an interesting dispute with Yamaha Crosser 150, which has received important recent updates. Furthermore, we saw the arrival during the year of Haojue NK 150 and Shineray SHI 175.
In its 2023 model, Bros has the white, red and black color options in the single ESDD version. As standard, Bros brings disc brakes on both wheels with a combined type system.
The 2023 Bros 160 continues with the same 162.7 cc single-cylinder engine, which yields 14.7 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 1.60 kgfm of torque at 5,500 rpm (with ethanol). Its gearbox is 5 speeds.
|DATASHEET
Honda Bros 160
|PRICE
|BRL 17,100
|MOTOR
|1 cylinder, 162.7cc
|FOOD
|Electronic injection
|FUEL
|Flex
|POWER
|14.7 hp at 8,500 rpm
|TORQUE
|1.6 kgfm at 5,500 rpm
|CONSUMPTION
|Undefined
|DIAMETER x COURSE
|57.3 mm x 63.0 mm
|EXCHANGE
|5 gear manual
|LENGTH
|2,067 mm
|WIDTH
|810 mm
|HEIGHT
|1,158 mm
|BETWEEN AXLES
|Not disclosed
|GROUND DISTANCE
|247 mm
|SEAT HEIGHT
|836 mm
|WEIGHT
|122 kg (dry weight)
|TANK
|12 liters
|BRAKES
|CBS (combined)
|FRONT BRAKE
|240 mm disc
|REAR BRAKE
|220 mm disc
|FRONT TIRE
|90/90 -19M/C
|REAR TIRE
|110/90 -17M/C
|FRONT SUSPENSION
|180mm telescopic
|REAR SUSPENSION
|150mm monoshock
|COLORS
|Red, white and black
