Honda Bros 160 without changes in the 2023 line; see price adjustment

THE Honda Bros 160 2023 is now available at dealerships across the country. Brazil’s best-selling Trail, the motorcycle had no changes at the turn of the modelthat is, it keeps exactly the same colors and configurations of the 2022 model. With new suggested price of BRL 17,100the model had readjustment of BRL 500 in its value – before, it cost R$ 16,600.

despite being leader in its segmentBros has an interesting dispute with Yamaha Crosser 150, which has received important recent updates. Furthermore, we saw the arrival during the year of Haojue NK 150 and Shineray SHI 175.

Honda NXR 160 2023 Image: Honda

In its 2023 model, Bros has the white, red and black color options in the single ESDD version. As standard, Bros brings disc brakes on both wheels with a combined type system.

The 2023 Bros 160 continues with the same 162.7 cc single-cylinder engine, which yields 14.7 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 1.60 kgfm of torque at 5,500 rpm (with ethanol). Its gearbox is 5 speeds.

DATASHEET Honda Bros 160 PRICE BRL 17,100 MOTOR 1 cylinder, 162.7cc FOOD Electronic injection FUEL Flex POWER 14.7 hp at 8,500 rpm TORQUE 1.6 kgfm at 5,500 rpm CONSUMPTION Undefined DIAMETER x COURSE 57.3 mm x 63.0 mm EXCHANGE 5 gear manual LENGTH 2,067 mm WIDTH 810 mm HEIGHT 1,158 mm BETWEEN AXLES Not disclosed GROUND DISTANCE 247 mm SEAT HEIGHT 836 mm WEIGHT 122 kg (dry weight) TANK 12 liters BRAKES CBS (combined) FRONT BRAKE 240 mm disc REAR BRAKE 220 mm disc FRONT TIRE 90/90 -19M/C REAR TIRE 110/90 -17M/C FRONT SUSPENSION 180mm telescopic REAR SUSPENSION 150mm monoshock COLORS Red, white and black

