Honda Bros 160 without changes in the 2023 line; see price adjustment

THE Honda Bros 160 2023 is now available at dealerships across the country. Brazil’s best-selling Trail, the motorcycle had no changes at the turn of the modelthat is, it keeps exactly the same colors and configurations of the 2022 model. With new suggested price of BRL 17,100the model had readjustment of BRL 500 in its value – before, it cost R$ 16,600.

despite being leader in its segmentBros has an interesting dispute with Yamaha Crosser 150, which has received important recent updates. Furthermore, we saw the arrival during the year of Haojue NK 150 and Shineray SHI 175.

In its 2023 model, Bros has the white, red and black color options in the single ESDD version. As standard, Bros brings disc brakes on both wheels with a combined type system.

The 2023 Bros 160 continues with the same 162.7 cc single-cylinder engine, which yields 14.7 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 1.60 kgfm of torque at 5,500 rpm (with ethanol). Its gearbox is 5 speeds.

DATASHEET

Honda Bros 160

PRICE BRL 17,100
MOTOR1 cylinder, 162.7cc
FOODElectronic injection
FUELFlex
POWER14.7 hp at 8,500 rpm
TORQUE1.6 kgfm at 5,500 rpm
CONSUMPTIONUndefined
DIAMETER x COURSE57.3 mm x 63.0 mm
EXCHANGE5 gear manual
LENGTH2,067 mm
WIDTH810 mm
HEIGHT1,158 mm
BETWEEN AXLESNot disclosed
GROUND DISTANCE247 mm
SEAT HEIGHT836 mm
WEIGHT122 kg (dry weight)
TANK12 liters
BRAKESCBS (combined)
FRONT BRAKE240 mm disc
REAR BRAKE220 mm disc
FRONT TIRE90/90 -19M/C
REAR TIRE110/90 -17M/C
FRONT SUSPENSION180mm telescopic
REAR SUSPENSION150mm monoshock
COLORSRed, white and black

