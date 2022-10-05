Honda Hornet: most wanted motorcycle in Brazil is relaunched; see details – 10/04/2022

Honda relaunched the Hornet. Retired in 2014, when it was known as the CB 600F Hornet, the famous naked of the Japanese brand returns completely renewed, starting with the new engine. The Hornet is now called the CB 750 and uses a twin-cylinder, 755 cm³, with 91 hp of maximum power.

Even out of line for about eight years, the Hornet was still the most searched motorcycle on the Brazilian internet. Showing, in this way, that the model still had a legion of fans, who missed a medium-capacity sports naked.

It remains to be seen whether the new Hornet CB 750, with an unprecedented parallel two-cylinder engine, will please consumers of the old 102 hp in-line four-cylinder model in its latest generation.

What is the new CB 750 Hornet like?

Visually, the new Honda Hornet CB 750 is very reminiscent of the 500 cc twin-cylinder models. With angled lines, the optics and tail are similar to the naked CB 500F. But his tank, however, was inspired by the wings of a wasp – for those who don’t know, Hornet means “wasp” in English.

Common design minimalist, the power-to-weight ratio is one of the best in its class. Result of the engine of 91.7 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 7.65 kgf.m of torque at 7,250 rpm, which “carries” a set of only 190 kg in running order.

Nova Hornet has a good power-to-weight ratio: 91.7 hp to “carry” 190 kg in running order Image: Disclosure

The unprecedented unit of two parallel cylinders has eight valves and, according to Honda, offers a good “buzz” in high revs, as well as enough torque in medium regimes. In conjunction with the new diamond-type tubular steel frame, it also guarantees agility and good acceleration.

Equipped with electronic throttle, the new Hornet offers 3 riding modes and 3 levels of traction control with wheelie control (wheelie control) integrated, in addition to three levels of engine braking and power delivery.

The new frame uses Showa suspensions. At the front, inverted telescopic fork, with tubes of 41 mm in diameter and 130 mm of travel. At the rear, it has a monoshock fixed by links, with spring preload adjustment and 150 mm of travel.

Nova Hornet has inverted suspension at the front and monoshock at the rear; both from Showa Image: Disclosure

The alloy wheels are 17 inches, shod with tubeless radial tires, measuring 120/70-ZR17 (front) and 160/60-ZR17 (rear). Brakes use dual radially mounted four-piston calipers at the front with twin 296mm discs; At the back, there’s a single 240mm disc with a single-piston caliper, with dual-channel ABS brakes.

The new Hornet’s specifications also include an instrument panel with a 5-inch TFT color screen, with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC) connectivity system, now also compatible with the iOS system.

The lighting system is full LED, that is, the new Hornet uses LEDs in the headlight, flashlight and turn signals, which have automatic cancellation and emergency stop signal (ESS) technology.

New generation of Hornet has panel with TFT screen and smartphone connectivity system Image: Disclosure

The new Honda CB 750 Hornet was shown at the Motor Show in Cologne, Germany, the Intermot 2022. The new generation of naked will be sold in four color options: yellow, white, metallic gray and black. The two-cylinder model hits European stores soon with the difficult mission of repeating the success of its four-cylinder predecessor. The new Honda Hornet should also come to Brazil in 2023.