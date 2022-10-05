Horizon Forbidden West is on its way to PC, reveals leaked Sony document

The leak also reinforces that Returnal will get a version for the platform

Released in February this year for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Horizon Forbidden West should follow the path of its predecessor and is already being prepared to arrive on PC. An alleged leaked Sony document confirms this and also reveals that Guerrilla Games is also preparing the arrival of a future story DLC for the game.

It also brings some interesting information, such as confirmation that Kojima Productions is already developing a new project known by the name Ocean — which can be Death Stranding 2. To top it off, he brings a lot of information that has already been confirmed, such as the PC version of Sackboy: A Big Adventure, officially announced last week.

In addition, the document once again brings the information that Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a remaster for the PlayStation 5. According to rumors, the title would aim to update the visual presentation of the game, leaving it with the same quality seen in its sequel. In addition, the new version would also focus on addition of various accessibility features.

Document confirms other PC and PS5 releases

Other information contained in the leak includes confirmation that the world of Horizon must gain a new online multiplayer experience. Sony’s plans would be to make it available simultaneously on PC and PlayStation 5, and the title should be part of the company’s offer the public a generous amount of games as a service in a near future.

The list also mentions titles such as Rise of the Ronina Team Ninja project being created in partnership with PlayStation Studios, the racing game Destruction All-Stars and the PC version of returnal — another that has also been the subject of several previous leaks. There are also mentions of carbona new open world game from Sumo Interactive, and heartbreaka survival horror in development by Firesprite.

As with other documents whose origin has not been confirmed, you must interpret the information disclosed carefully and not rely 100% on it. However, the fact that Horizon Forbidden West for PC had already appeared in NVIDIA’s famous leak helps reinforce that its official announcement may be just a matter of time.

Sony’s Horizon series for Netflix will be called Horizon 2074

Production team will feature names from The Boys and The Expanse



…..

Has PlayStation 5 available on Amazon. The console in the full version + the game Horizon Forbidden West is leaving for BRL 4,549.99 on Amazon. Check out this and other offers here.

Source: DSOGaming