Hospitals in SP see a rise in adenovirus cases, ‘flu’ associated with conjunctivitis in children – News

Belonging to a group of viruses that cause respiratory diseases such as common colds, bronchitis, pneumonia and even intestinal problems, adenovirus can trigger a picture of flu associated with conjunctivitis in children. They show signs of a cold and, later, eye discharge. Symptoms can last for 14 days.

Hospitals and doctors in São Paulo report an increase in the number of cases with these symptoms in recent weeks. According to Rede D’Or São Luiz, in the last six months there has been a significant increase in the incidence of viral conditions in children.





At the Anália Franco unit, the adenovirus predominated for two months, being common in the age group from 2 to 6 years, on average. Currently, there has also been an increase in the number of cases related to influenza (common flu), with a change in the age group, generally above 8 years.

“Of the total number of visits to the emergency room for flu syndromes, around 50% were related to adenovirus in the last two months. Cases started to fall a little, but we still don’t have an estimate. Ten days ago, they also started to rise cases of influenza, and should remain high for the next two to three weeks. We are still going to estimate the impact of this other service”, says Thiago Gara Caetano, coordinator of Pediatrics at Hospital São Luiz. The high number of infections, he said, did not result in an increase in hospitalizations.

With influenza, patients have a high fever for 24 to 48 hours and respiratory symptoms. With adenovirus, the symptoms are respiratory and/or gastrointestinal. “Still in the case of adenovirus, children also produce a lot of secretion, which sometimes comes out of the eye. This brings an inflammatory reaction there. Conjunctivitis secondary to the production of phlegm”, explains Caetano.





Infection

Adenovirus is one of the viruses that cause these respiratory diseases, especially in children, despite being a virus that can affect people of any age. “The most common adenovirus infections are upper airways accompanied by gastrointestinal manifestations — diarrhea and vomiting — and conjunctivitis”, says Renato Kfouri, president of the Immunization Department of the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics).

“Although it is not always very easy to differentiate one condition from the other, some symptoms are suggestive of one virus or another. But, of course, confirmation must be done through viral tests that detect exactly which virus is involved. “, adds the pediatric infectious disease specialist.





Although winter is the period of greatest circulation of respiratory viruses, in general, in the case of adenovirus, there is not such a marked characteristic of seasonality. “We have still seen for all viruses an accumulation of susceptible cases in three years, as children have practically not been exposed to any virus. adenovirus is no different”, evaluates Kfouri.

“Adenoviruses play a leading role among preschool children and children under 2 years of age”, adds Daniella Bomfim, technical director and pediatric infectious disease specialist at Hospital Infantil Sabará, who also confirmed the increase in demand for pediatric ERs in the last 15 days.

According to Sabará, in September this year, 174 viral panel tests were carried out, of which 44 were positive. In the same month last year, there were 49 exams, 2 of which were detected. In the year, most cases detected were among children aged 1 to 5 years. As it is a very specific virus, the adenovirus test is not performed on patients during emergency room care, but reflects on the number of hospitalized children.

Also according to the Children’s Hospital Sabará, in children the adenovirus usually causes infections in the respiratory tract and intestinal tract. “Most adenovirus infections are mild, with few symptoms. However, each child can experience symptoms differently. Respiratory infections (symptoms can develop 2 to 14 days after exposure) and intestinal tract infections (the symptoms can develop between 3 and 10 days after exposure)”, explains the infectologist.





Conjunctivitis

According to Márcia Keiko Uyeno Tabuse, president of the Department of Ophthalmology at SPSP (São Paulo Society of Pediatrics), adenovirus conjunctivitis is self-limiting, that is, the immune system eliminates the virus between seven and ten days. “But in some cases, it can drag on longer and evolve with membrane formation and corneal infiltrates,” she says.

Although she does not have precise data, Márcia says that, in the emergency room of Hospital São Paulo, linked to Unifesp, there has also been an increase in the amount of care in recent months. “Conjunctivitis is more common in children who play together, share toys, put their hands to their eyes without washing, and are easily contaminated. preauricular ganglion”, he continues.

In a note, the State Department of Health of São Paulo states that the state references for pediatric care are the Darcy Vargas and Cândido Fontoura hospitals. In the last 30 days, both recorded an increase in the number of cases due to seasonality by about 20% in emergency room visits. The main diagnoses are flu cases, which basically involve fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and wheezing.

Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.