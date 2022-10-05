how are the vehicles of Lata Velha

Vehicles from Huck’s Lata Velha were abandoned and are destroyed

One of the most successful paintings of the ‘Huck’s cauldron‘ it was the Old canwhere a program team refurbished some old cars, but some of these vehicles are abandoned today.

The Fiat 147by the maid Mara Rúbia, became an icon of the program, for having 6 wheels with elongated wheelbases.

A few months later, the car started to have problems with the roof, due to the amount of mass used to unite the vehicles to leave it with 6 wheels. Today it is abandoned in the woman’s garage.

Toninho’s famous egg car went viral in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, after Lata Velha renovated the Ford Belinain 2006.

Today, Mr. Toninho still uses the vehicle to deliver eggs, but the condition of the car scares anyone who sees it passing by on the street, as it is very weakened, in need of another renovation, after 16 years of daily use.

Helicopter, forest and hang gliding: Luciano Huck and Angélica live in the most beautiful mansion in the country and photos prove Luciano Huck makes a rare appearance alongside his son and the boy’s appearance makes an impact: “My God, people…” Luciano Huck leaves Dona Déa disconcerted with speech and she does not forgive on Sunday: ‘Shut up’

Another curious story of Lata Velha is the van, which at the time belonged to the Uruguayan Javier. The automobile was transformed into a tattoo parlor, adapted for his work.

However, shortly afterwards he was forced to sell it as he would return to his native country. In 2016, therapist Sarah Zaad bought the car, made a spa on wheels, but the van was weakened and is no longer used.

Another curious case was the Logus GLSi Luizinho, who is a bricklayer and had his car renovated and featured with the boy’s work tools.

Lata Velha stamped the car’s bodywork with images of bricks and tiles, in addition to putting trowels in place of the door handles and a flush button on the fuel cap.

Luisinho stated that the renovation of the car increased his clientele and he was able to buy new cars, passing the refurbished one to his son.