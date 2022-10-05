Check out, in this post, the step by step to access your account on the Caixa Tem platform directly from your computer.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

The Caixa Tem application lives in constant instabilities, especially on the days when benefits are released, such as Auxílio Brasil and Vale Gás. This is because around 18 million people try to connect to the digital savings app to receive its benefit. Given this, it is normal to encounter problems connecting to Caixa Tem. In view of this, check out below, how to access the app through the website.

How to access Caixa Tem through the website?

To connect via the website, you must first of all install an emulator. In short, it is a program that simulates the cell phone screen on the computer. Thus, it is as if the connection of your cell phone was being made by the notebook, or another type of electronic device.

So, to do that, follow the steps below:

Enter the official BlueStacks website; Once this is done, tap on “Download BlueStacks”; After that, the download will start; Soon after, when the download finishes, click on the file that was downloaded; Finally, tap on “Install Now”.

After that, install the Caixa Tem app, and follow these login steps:

Open the Caixa Tem app, and look for the “Entr” option; If you have an account, enter your login and password. If you don’t have an account, go to the “register” option and create one; After that, tap on “I’m not a robot”; Once this is done, exit the app, and log in to the email you entered; In your email, search for a message from Caixa with the title “Login Caixa” and click; After that, tap on the email verification link; Thus, a new screen will open, redirecting to the Caixa Tem app. In it, click on “Release Access”; Then, click on the “Tap here for your first login” button; Once this is done, tap “Continue” and “Receive code”; Finally, a message via SMS will be sent to your cell phone. There will be a code on it. Copy the number and enter it in Caixa Tem.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com