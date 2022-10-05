how to get a loan in the amount of R$ 2,568.00

The Auxílio Brasil loan was uncertain about its operation and the beneficiaries no longer had so much hope that the modality would come out before the first round of elections. The main obstacle to the realization of the credit was the divergence of the Government and the banks in relation to the interest rates that should be used. However, on September 27, the Government published in the Official Gazette the rules for the operation of the loan.

According to the publication in the Official Gazette of the Union, the beneficiary can use 40% on top of the average amount of R$ 400. A maximum limit of 24 installments was established and the interest rate cannot exceed 3.5% per month . The installments are paid directly from the amount of Auxílio Brasil, if the beneficiary has the aid cancelled, the payment is still necessary.

As the amount considered for the loan is R$ 400, the R$ 600 are valid until December, the maximum amount of the installment is around R$ 160. With this, the beneficiary has the chance to withdraw up to BRL 2,568 when requesting the credit line.

Does the Auxílio Brasil loan present dangers?

The payroll loan brings a guarantee of payment to the bank, presents lower rates than other lines of credit such as card, personal loan and overdraft. In addition, it is a credit that has a greater chance of being approved. Regarding the dangers, the payroll loan, despite guaranteeing immediate money, can compromise the family’s future income.

Installments cannot be unpaid and payment rules cannot be breached until the full amount is paid. The loan is deducted directly from the amount of Auxílio Brasil, so the amount that arrives from the benefit every month is already discounted. Specialists in the area have a certain fear of over-indebtedness of the most vulnerable population.