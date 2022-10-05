How to increase C6 Bank card limit quickly? Learn it!

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Increasing the card limit can be very difficult, especially for those who don’t have such a high income. Thus, being able to buy more expensive products or services can be almost impossible for those who do not have the payment amount in their account.

Fortunately, there are a few tricks and tips that can greatly increase your chances of raising that credit. Want to know how? Check it out below how to increase C6 Bank card limit.

How do I request a limit increase?

C6 Bank customers can request the increase in a very simple way. To do this, simply access the application on your smartphone, look for the chat and type “Limit increase”.

In this way, an analysis will be carried out on your buyer profile and, in a short time, you will receive the answer whether you will have the limit increase approved or not. If the answer is no, don’t despair, there are some methods to increase your chances.

Check out some options to increase the C6 Bank card limit:

Use your card more often

First of all, it is important to remember that financial institutions need to understand your profile to offer you the best options. Because of this, using your C6 Bank card frequently can greatly increase your chances of expanding your limit.

Invest in CDB Credit Card

According to C6 Bank, the CDB Credit Card, in addition to being an excellent form of investment, can greatly increase your chances of expanding your limit. Through it, you can invest amounts from R$ 100 (with daily liquidity), which guarantees the same amount for your credit card limit. That is, for every BRL 1 invested in the CDB, you add BRL 1 to your limit.

In addition, other behavioral factors can help increase the C6 card limit such as:

Pay the invoice in full on time. Avoid delays; Do not enter the card’s revolving credit; Always use credit in your name. Avoid use on behalf of third parties; In case of payment in installments, avoid long terms, as the risk is proportional to the term; Avoid simultaneous loans in several financial institutions; Keep your registration always up to date.

