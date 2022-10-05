How to make perfect American fried chicken

Outside, crispy and golden. Inside, juicy and well seasoned. A perfect fried chicken is like that.

In the premiere of the 6th season of “Vai Ter Churras”, presenter Bruno Salomão teaches the public all the secrets to achieve maximum quality in the recipe.

Which cut of chicken to choose

All good food starts with the choice of ingredients. At the butcher’s, prefer the thigh, cut with fat that wastes moisture, and remember to ask to remove the bone.

“The bone makes the fibers of the nearby meat more tense and delays the rise in temperature. When choosing the deboned version, the cooking time is reduced by half”, says Bruno in the panel “Science of Meat”.

How to season chicken for frying

It is obvious that the tasty bite trick is in the seasoning used. But in addition to the combination of beer, turmeric, powdered bay leaf, salt and sugar, Bruno emphasizes the importance of the duration of the marinade.

You need to let the chicken soak up the seasonings in the fridge for at least three or four hours to be delicious.”

The specific mixture for the recipe also includes the so-called complete seasoning, a recipe that can be made in advance and left in the fridge to use in various other preparations, from rice to pot meat. Click here and learn.

How to bread without dirtying the house

Housewives and housewives can celebrate because this tip from Bruno is valuable. He uses a large plastic bag to wrap the seasoned drumsticks—without the excess marinade—in the breading ingredients.

Plastic bag not to spread the flour Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

To the wheat flour, corn starch is incorporated to guarantee the texture and sodium bicarbonate to give it color. Salt, hot paprika and black pepper give the order an extra touch of flavor.

What is the right frying temperature?

Not everyone has a thermometer at home, but only the utensil is able to accurately show that it’s time to put the thighs in the hot corn oil.

Hot oil for frying Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

The ideal temperature is 170 degrees and each batch of chicken needs to fry for eight to ten minutes on each side to bake and create a crust.

Another way to confirm that the meat can go on a grill to rest and wait for the oil to drain is (again) with the thermometer. Focus on the inner 68 degrees.

follow-up tip

American pancake recipe

On the streets of Harlem, New York, fried chicken is served in a deliciously unusual way: over waffles, smothered in maple syrup and sprinkled with sugar.

On the show, Bruno teaches his version of the dish, which replaces the original preparations with American pancakes and sugarcane molasses.

