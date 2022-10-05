How was Tenorio’s death? Scene is softened in Pantanal 2022

After raping Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) last week, Tenório (Murilo Benício) was murdered in the remake of “Pantanal” in today’s chapter. The scene was one of the most anticipated in the plot and had a lot of repercussion on Twitter. The names of the actors and the soap opera were among the most talked about topics on the social network.

The version adapted by Bruno Luperi kept a good part of the dialogues written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, but the scene had some changes. It can be said that the current version softened the scene, in addition to having included the participation of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) in the tragic end of the grileiro.

Before knowing that he was going to die, Tenório says goodbye to his children who were about to fly to Campo Grande. Afterwards, he begins to reflect on life’s mistakes aloud. “I don’t feel remorse for anything,” says he, who went to the river to fish.

In the sequence, he is surprised by Alcides. “Your time has come, capiroto,” he announces, holding a spear. The two begin exchanging insults, just like in the 1990s scene.

Threatened, the land grabber calls Alcides for a “mano a mano” fight, that is, without weapons. Alcides agrees and lets go of the zagaia, but Tenório, a liar, has a hidden weapon and begins to threaten him.

He, however, did not expect Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) to be around and also have a gun. The ex-butler surprises him by putting the gun to the back of his head to defend his friend Alcides.

“You can be a lot, Tenório, less a man”, says Zaquieu after being insulted with “flozô” by Tenório.

“You know how I treat faggots, right?”, Tenório shoots when he shoots Zaquieu, who falls to the ground. When he was about to take the second shot, Alcides rescues the zagaia and hits Tenório squarely.

Unlike the first version, the remake opted for a forward plan and did not focus on the spear entering Tenório’s body.

In the sequence, the Old Man from Rio in the shape of a snake appears and becomes responsible for taking Tenório to the river, where the squatter is devoured by piranhas. In the first version, who took Tenório to the water was Alcides himself.

How was the scene in 1990?

In 1990, Zaqueu tries to convince Alcides to leave and abandon revenge, but in the end, the two remain ambush to kill Tenório.

When the farmer appears and approaches a boat, Alcides announces: “your time will come”. “What is this, little piece of shit? You’re not satisfied, are you? Did you come back to die?”, retorts the landowner.

“I’m the one who’s going to finish off your weapon, damn it”, guarantees Alcides. “Put down that zagaia, kid, go back to your Bruaca”, he says in the sequence.

The two continue exchanging insults, while Zacchaeus holds a gun towards Tenorio.

Alcides starts running towards Tenório, who raises his weapon in his direction. At the time, Zacchaeus shouts “Careful Alcides” and takes the attention of the landowner, who shoots in Zacchaeus direction and hits him.

Alcides then hits Tenório with his spear and pierces the squatter’s belly, who starts bleeding from his mouth and falls to the ground. Alcides keeps the zagaia inside Tenório in a violent scene.

Afterwards, he looks up to the sky and celebrates. Afterwards, he will help the fallen Zacchaeus. “You did it,” says the former butler. “Of course, you were my salvation”, replies Alcides

Tenório, then, appears floating in the river, implying that he is going to be devoured by piranhas. Alcides takes his friend towards Zé Leôncio’s farm to be rescued.

Zacchaeus assumes Tenório’s murder by saying that he “hit a bullet in the damned man’s head”. Alcides reveals only to Maria what really happened.