the couples of The Farm 14 are not having a good time. After Shayan and Kerline discuss and talk about the end of the couple, Tati Zaqui and Thomaz Costa marked the dawn of this Wednesday (05/10) with a DR and the weather was not the best.

Looking quite annoyed, Tati told the actor that he was afraid of alienating his friends in the game. On the same day, earlier, Tiago Ramos came to talk to the youngest and asked him to “open your eyes” in relation to funkeira.

During the conversation, Tati said that Thomaz’s friends created intrigues to get in their way: “Haven’t you noticed that your ‘friends’ go out of their way to create intrigue? And yet you are still on their side?”, he began. Thomaz even interrupted his speech to defend himself: “Not only my friends…”.

The singer continued the speech, demonstrating annoyed with Tiago’s speech: “The point is, you’d rather disagree with me than with them. Tiago today was living proof that you don’t have any attitude”, Thomaz countered, stating that, in fact, funkeira was the cause of all this: “It was you who disagreed with me yesterday”.

The atmosphere was not at all friendly and the couple seems to have come to an end after Tati called Thomaz weak and stated that she does not want to be friends with him: “Now I don’t even want to be your friend. And I don’t even want to know what they’re going to tell you anymore, I don’t care. And yes you are weak”, finished, leaving him alone.