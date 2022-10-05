‘I have a master’s degree in Biology and I do cleaning to pay the bills’

Biologist Ana Paula Borges, 32, says she cannot be “hostage to the profession” she chose to work. With a master’s degree and no opportunities in her field, she has worked in several different places since she graduated, from bakery to accounting firm. But she is the housecleaner at friends and acquaintances who guarantees her livelihood.

Former student at UFU (Federal University of Uberlândia), Ana Paula obtained her master’s degree when defending her dissertation in animal morphology in 2017. She was responsible for coordinating the technical nucleus of flora at the municipal zoo of Uberlândia for three years, until she asked to come out in 2019.

Unable to find a job, she was forced to exchange care for nature for cleanliness with someone else’s home. The biologist says that the choice for cleaning was natural, as she has been cleaning houses since college, when she had to make do after her scientific initiation scholarship of R$ 400 was suspended because of a strike at the university.

To organize his work, he says he talks to the owners of the house about what and how they need to clean, asks for a video to show the situation of the rooms and agrees on the value.

To clean an apartment, she charges from R$150 to R$250 a day. His monthly earnings, in a period of many visits, reach R$ 1,400.

Ana Paula chooses her clients well —she only accepts to meet with friends and referrals from friends— and the days of the week. The work is exhausting and requires a lot of physical effort, which makes it impossible for her to work a Monday-Friday shift, she says. In her spare time, she works odd jobs in accounting offices and reception at events.

“Cleanings don’t embarrass me, they don’t make me feel smaller. When I hear a positive comment, I feel like I’ve somehow changed the atmosphere of someone’s home.”

The number of masters and doctors employed drops

A survey by the CGEE (Center for Management and Strategic Studies), a social organization supervised by the MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation), points to a drop in the number of people with master’s and doctoral degrees in the formal job market.

According to the document released in 2020, the formal employment rate for masters fell from 66.7% in 2009 to 62.2% in 2017. The formal employment rate for doctors went from 74.8% to 72.3% in the same period. There is no latest data.

Between 2009 and 2017, the formal employment rate of doctors was higher in 2010 (76.7%), but it dropped in the following years, reaching 72.3% in 2017. The employment rate of masters was higher in 2011 (67 .2%) and also fell over the period, reaching 62.2% in 2017.

The CGEE highlights, however, that the growth of formal jobs for masters (92%) and (125%) was higher than the general population (12%).

just one opportunity

Ana Paula has worked in zoos and would like to return to taking care of animals Image: Personal Archive

Earlier this year, Ana Paula even rehearsed a farewell to cleaning when she got a spot at a zoo in Espírito Santo and had to change state, but she only stayed in the position for three months.

“The proposal made to me was not real, it did not match what I was promised”, summarizes, disappointed, the biologist. She says that she resigned.

According to her, the work force in biology is precarious, and the consequence of this are vacancies without labor rights that pay poorly and require more than eight hours of work a day, including on weekends.

When looking for a job, a master’s degree makes little difference. The ill-fated experience of studies made Ana Paula give up trying for a doctorate because, according to her, she would be too linked to the academy and would not have the chance to carry out other works.

But giving up biology doesn’t cross your mind. “I never saw a future in the doctorate, from a professional point of view. If I’m going to get into a doctoral program and the government consumes me, I’d rather make my own way out. [de uma universidade]”, she says, who criticizes the lack of readjustment of federal scholarships, which pay from R$1,500 (master’s) to R$2,200 (doctoral) since 2013.

Ana Paula got a job as a commercial analyst at a company that surveys and monitors aquatic environments for companies that need environmental permits. She moved to Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, in September. It’s not yet in her area of ​​training, but she hopes to climb that notch at some point.