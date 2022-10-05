Ibaneis Rocha makes official support for Bolsonaro in the 2nd round and pins Tebet: ‘He never called me’

Governor of the DF stated that he did not communicate with the MDB candidate during the campaign and that party members are free to support whoever they want in the presidential race.

Reproduction / Young Pan News

Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a statement made in Brasília this Wednesday, 5



On the morning of this Wednesday, the 5th, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), re-elected governor of Federal Districtmade official support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections in a press release at around 9 am. According to the President of the Republic, the union came naturally, as both maintained good relations during the four years in office: “We closed an agreement and he will be with me on the occasion of reelection, as he was during the campaign. He came now to confirm this support, together with his deputy governor, I usually say that the DF and Brazil mix. And our governor here was very harmonious with us during these four years of government. God willing, with our re-election, we will continue working with this harmony and in favor of Brazil and the DF”. Ibaneis and Simone Tebet belong to the same party, the MDB. When asked about the disagreement with the presidential candidate, who should support Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the DF governor clarified that he has no relationship with the senator: “She never got to call me, not even during the period of election. Simone, as a candidate and representative of the MDB, had no dialogue with the governors. And now, at this moment, she will make a decision, once again isolated, to follow this path alone, if she supports former President Lula”.

“We have a very strong bench that was elected now, the MDB has increased in the Chamber of Deputies. And this bench comes with exactly the people who voted with President Bolsonaro. We are very happy with the decision made by us. I talked to Baleia, and the idea of ​​the MDB is precisely to release governors and elected officials to support whoever they want,” he declared. The governor also praised the figure of the president and promised to mobilize efforts in the 2nd round campaign: “Nothing more natural than this support in the 2nd for President Bolsonaro. It is a support that goes from the heart, and we will run the streets of the Federal District along with the population, especially the most needy population of our city, so that we can get the votes to re-elect President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. You can count on us, this partnership is an effective partnership and we will work hard to re-elect you”.

In a short speech, the president once again made the promise that he will maintain the value of the Brazil aid in R$ 600, in case he is reelected, and praised the composition of the National Congress, which he characterized as “more conservative” and “more family”: “Everything is paved for complete harmony between Executive and Legislative for the good of our dear Brazil”. Ibaneis also thanked the Federal Government for the help during the Covid-19 pandemic: “There was no lack of resources and union with the Federal Government for us to take all measures to combat the pandemic. Installation of field hospitals, purchase of vaccines, purchase of medicines. Hospitals were fully serviced. We have nothing to complain about. The governor who opens his mouth to talk about the Federal Government, with regard to the performance of the pandemic, is simply not telling the truth. I followed the college of governors and all states received resources to fight the pandemic”.