Ibovespa closes stable after the previous day’s jump and does not follow strong increases from abroad; Dollar drops 0.11%

The Ibovespa closed close to stability this Tuesday (4), rising 0.08%, to 116,230 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, after a sequence of increases, performed worse than that observed abroad.

In New York, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, respectively, 2.80%. 3.06% and 3.34%.

“There are several reasons that justify the rise of stock markets in Europe and the United States, but the main one is the beginning of the fourth quarter. Now, with the end of the year approaching, we see the seasonal movement of investors buying more risky assets”, he justifies. Rodrigo Cohen, co-founder of Escola de Investimentos.

In addition, he also claims that the British government’s retreat in tax cuts for the richest was seen with good eyes, ruling out a possible fiscal problem in the country.

“The initial fear of a failure of the European financial system has dissipated and, consequently, people are able to have a little more clarity to make investments. The currencies of Europe are recovering”, adds Nícolas Merola, analyst at Inv.

The DXY, an index that measures the strength of the dollar against other international currencies, fell 1.43% to 110.14 points. The pound gained 1.20% against the US dollar and the euro, 1.6%.

Against the real, the dollar fell by just 0.11%, trading at R$5.167 in purchases and R$5.168 in sales.

“We see as one of the main factors, which encouraged the stock exchanges abroad and the general economy, also the disclosure of the JOLTs, of open positions, in August”, adds Merola. “The Federal Reserve is keeping an eye on the job market and the JOLTs was the first number we see bringing a significant improvement, with a less heated economy, with fewer openings”.

The market had a consensus that 10.77 million jobs would be created in August, but in reality, 10.05 million were created.

“In the US, the job creation data came, which was lower than expected. The data was read positively, because the fewer vacancies, the less income for the population, less inflation and less need for higher interest rates”, explains Cohen. “In Europe, there was also the release of lower-than-expected PMIs, also signaling contracted activity”.

With lower systemic risk and weaker activities, yields on national treasuries fell en bloc. You treasuries yields American ten-year-olds dropped 1.6 basis points to 3.635%. Rates on the same-term UK and French bonds both fell by one point to 3.862% and 2.474%, respectively.

The Brazilian yield curve followed the trend. The DIs for 2023 were stable, at 13.67%, as well as those for 2025, at 11.46%. Contracts for 2027 and 2029, however, saw their yields fall 4.5 points and six points, to 11.25% and 11.38%, in the sequence. DIs for 2031 lost seven basis points, trading at 11.47%.

Among the biggest increases in the Ibovespa, with the decline in interest rates, were companies linked to the retail sector and also to growth companies. Americanas’ common shares (AMER3) rose 5.98% and Locaweb’s (LWSA3) rose 5.09%.

Also noteworthy, among the highs, were junior oil companies, which followed the sharp rise in the barrel of oil – Brent jumped 2.91%, to US$ 91.45, following the lower pessimism towards the world economy and also after the news that OPEC+ is considering cutting production to keep prices high. The common shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) rose 9.33% and those of PetroRio (PRIO3), 4.80%.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), however, did not follow the movement, with common shares falling 1.97% and preferred shares, 2.52%.

“We attribute this to the recent highs, yesterday and last Friday. There was an improvement in the candidates on the election issue, with the right gaining more space, but the reality is that the presidential campaign is still difficult and it is likely that former president Lula, more to the left, will win. We see that there is a realization because of that”, explains Merola.

Banco do Brasil’s common shares fell 5.38%, also after a sequence of increases, and it was one of the biggest drops on the Ibovespa both by weight and percentage.