Ibra and his Ferraris: see the new cars that the star gave himself – 10/04/2022

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated his birthday yesterday (3rd) by adding two cars to his luxurious collection. As a gift for 41 years, the player gave himself a white Ferrari Daytona SP3 and a red 812 Competizione A. The festivity has already become a tradition, last year, the vehicle of the time was a Porsche Targa.

Ibrahimovic introduced the cars via an Instagram post with a simple caption: “Happy Birthday to Zlatan”.

The Daytona SP3, released in 2021, is part of the brand’s “Icona” series. It is a limited edition of 599 units, priced at US$ 2.25 million each, equivalent to R$ 11.5 million, in direct conversion. It will have a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, which provides 828 horsepower and a maximum torque of 71 kgfm.

The transmission is a seven-speed automatic. The Daytona SP3 goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km/h.

Daytona SP3 deliveries are expected to start in late 2023 Image: Disclosure

As the Daytona SP3 deliveries are expected to start in late 2023, the player has also purchased the 812 Competizione A, to start enjoying a new car.

The 812 Competizione A is also produced in a limited run of 599 units. It is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, rated at 819 horsepower and a maximum torque of 70.5 kgm.

812 Competizione A has 819 horsepower Image: Disclosure

As both are exclusive models, Ferrari generally only sells these cars to customers who meet certain criteria. But since Zlatan is a big fan of the brand, he probably had no problem getting both supercars.

Not the first ‘gift’

It seems that Ibrahimovic likes to present himself with cars on his birthday. Last year, he gifted himself a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.

The special edition of the model – which has production limited to 992 units – is valued at 210 thousand euros, equivalent to more than R$ 1 million in the current conversion.

The vehicle has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, generates 450 horsepower and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. Its top speed is 304 km/h. Its traction is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In 2019, the striker made a similar post on Instagram, announcing the purchase of a Ferrari Monza SP2 valued at 2 million euros. The Ferrari Monza is a modern homage to the racing Ferraris of the 1950s, known as “barchettas”, which also lacked windows and a hood. The rare car draws attention due to the absence of a roof, windshield and side windows.

With production limited to 499 units, it can only run on racetracks and closed tracks in several countries – including Brazil.