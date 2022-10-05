“If it were my daughter, I’d get slapped in the mouth”

The afternoon of this Wednesday (4), is busy in The Farm 14. After a generalized fight, which included threats, shouting and a lot of shacks, Iran Malfitano and Bia Miranda were the topic of the day. The whole mess between the two would have started after Shayan purposely took a punishment.

In the second swidden, Iran voted for Gretchen’s granddaughter with the justification that the peoa would have caused punishments and supposedly would not have apologized. Beside Petala, Bia argued with the confined and said: “If he took [punição] and that’s it, then I’m the one who’s going to ‘run the baiana’, because I’m going to take a lot of punishment in this f*ck”.

“Tiago is in front, Pétala is in second. It’s ok, Bia, you can do it. Feel free”replied Iran, calmly, as the pawn withdrew. “Other people took punishment, but I didn’t generate a punishment“, defended Pétala. Iran counter-argued: “Petal, it’s okay. It’s just that this kind of attitude [da Bia]if it was my daughter, she would be getting slapped in the mouth”he said.

Petal shook his head, making a clear sign that he disagreed with the boy’s attitude. However, Iran went on to say: “I hit my daughter. And that’s fine. Don’t hit yours. I’ve had this discussion with other friends. In my family, I’m in charge. If she was my daughter, she would be getting slapped.”.