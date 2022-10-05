“If you are ready…”; Scarpa doesn’t shut up, details Endrick’s posture at Palmeiras and exposes Abel’s plan to launch the calf

Endrick’s debut in a game for the professional team has yet to happen and anticipation to see the Academy’s gem in action only increases between Palestinian crowd. The promising youngster was linked against Botafogo, but was not called by Abel Ferreira, who is concerned about not burning the Alviverde calf.

However, Endrick is already impressing his teammates. verdão and Gustavo Scarpa went straight to the point in explaining how the work next to the jewel has been going. In an interview with ESPN, Palestra’s number 14 exposed the young striker’s posture in training.

“The kid is a phenomenon… It’s different. Give it a whirl, take a beating. Kicks hard as hell, has a lot of resources. Whether you’re ready, I don’t know. Abel has a top problem in his hand and has been acting carefully to preserve Endrick”, declared Scarpa, to then explain what motivates Abel not to skip steps.

“Abel has been careful to preserve Endrick. We know that the fans here in Brazil are not so patient. He is expecting an easier game, already resolved. Like it or not, foundation and professional are completely different worlds. There is a player who made it rain on the base and in the professional he couldn’t play. Like others that were unknown at the base and today are highlights. He’s polite, good. You will know how to wait”, he concluded.