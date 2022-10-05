





Photo: Andre Ribeiro / Futura Press

Former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad criticized the support of Rodrigo Garcia to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the second round of elections to the Presidency and to former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) for the government of São Paulo. The PT candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes stated that he already saw with “skepticism” the toucan’s chances of supporting him and attacked his competitor in the first round, saying that the stance contradicts the history of the PSDB.

“He opened the campaign saying that he was heir to the legacy of Mário Covas. Imagine what Mário Covas would say today about supporting Bolsonaro,” criticized Haddad.

When suggesting that the former governor would not agree with Garcia’s decision, Haddad highlighted that PSDB politicians were in favor of the former president Lula’s campaign, such as Armínio Fraga, president of the Central Bank in the Fernando Henrique Cardoso administration, and senator Tasso Jereissati. (PSDB-CE).

Despite this, Haddad suggested that the support does not surprise him, as Garcia was close to Bolsonaro. The former mayor claimed that already in this campaign his candidacy had already been more attacked by the current governor and deputy of João Doria (PSDB).

“His proximity [Garcia] with Bolsonaro was very big. Just remember ‘Bolsodoria’ in 2018,” he said.









Fernando Haddad (PT) evaluates the election and says that a useful vote in SP and in Brazil “went to Bolsonarism”:

Behind Tarcísio de Freitas in the first round of the elections with 35.70%, while Bolsonaro’s candidate received 42.32% of the votes, Haddad already has Solidarity’s support for the second round. He should also have the PDT on his platform at this stage of the campaign, given that Ciro Gomes’ party is on Lula’s side in the presidential elections.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!