Improved economy helps Bolsonaro in the second round

The great fear of the PT campaign was that there would be a second round. That’s why we saw the unbridled campaign for the useful vote — which was equal, in sealing and embarrassment, to the fiasco of #EleNao, in 2018. And the fear is well-founded: there will be more time for the population to perceive the improvements in the country’s economic scenario .





The numbers keep coming: inflation under control, a vertiginous fall in unemployment and, above all, a good macroeconomic picture, as has not been seen in years. The financial market and the productive sector have reacted with optimism to the clear recovery of the GDP, denying those who bet on reflexes, here, of the deepening of the world crisis.

Aid to the poorest population and the most fragile sectors continues to arrive, which will certainly be reflected in some degree of relief in the face of rising food prices, which also show consistent signs of improvement.

Bolsonaro knows he has good news to present. And he tends to increasingly focus his speeches on these hard data of recovery, after crossing the desert of the pandemic and having to deal with the outbreak of the persistent war in Ukraine.

Time is running in the government’s favor. To the bad luck of those who root for “the worse, the better”.