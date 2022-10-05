In a seven-goal game, Náutico beats Tombense and remains alive in the fight against Z4 in Serie B

On Tuesday night, the lantern Nautical received the tombense for the 33rd round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championshipat Estádio dos Aflitos, in Recife (PE), and won 4-3. Wellington, Victor Ferraz, Everton Brito and Jean Carlos scored the goals for the northeastern team, while Kleiton, Igor Henrique and Jean Lucas scored for the visitors.

So, the Possum wins again in the competition after three straight defeats. Despite remaining in the last position, with 30 points, the Pernambuco team keeps alive the dream of staying in Serie B. The distance to the Novorizontino – first club outside the Z4 – is seven points.

On the other hand, Tombense loses the chance to guarantee the score considered safe for the early stay in the championship. With the defeat, the team continues with 43 points – two behind the projected 45 – and drops to 12th position.

For the next round, therefore, Náutico visits the Criciúma, at 7 pm (Brasília time) on Friday, at Heriberto Hulse, in Criciúma (SC). The following night, Tombense receives the CRBfrom 6:30 pm, at the Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muriaé (MG).

ELECTRICAL! 🐭 In a game of 7 goals and turns, the @nauticope shows a lot of race and wins the Tombense. There is hope! #NAUXTOM pic.twitter.com/7h2jfJilw4 — Brasileirão SportingBet – Serie B (@BrasileiraoB) October 5, 2022

The duel between Náutico and Tombense

Seeking to guarantee the safety score in the permanence of Series B, Tombense was not intimidated and opened the scoring after ten minutes of play. David reached the baseline and crossed, forward Kleiton then went up and tested to score the first goal of the night in Recife.

From then on, Náutico began to dominate the game’s offensive actions and put pressure on the visitors. Thus, six minutes later, it reached the tie, with Wellington. In a move on the right, Everton Brito made an effort and got the cross for the defender, who didn’t even need to jump to test hard and leave everything the same.

Then, Náutico reached the turning point in the 31st minute. Jean Carlos took a free-kick in the area and Victor Ferraz appeared to slide slightly with his head back and beat goalkeeper Felipe Garcia, putting the hosts in front of the marker.

Even before the end of the first half, Timbu scored one more. At 41, after a dangerous kick from x, Felipe Garcia managed to make a great save, but Everton Brito took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound and made the third of the alvirrubro.

Two minutes later, Tombense responded with a beautiful move by David on the right. The side crossed, however, Ciel, alone on the second post, sent it out, without a goalkeeper.

Most goals in the second half

On the return of the break, Tombense’s change of attitude was rewarded in the 19th minute of the final stage. After a corner kick, Igor Henrique appeared inside the area and, free of marking, decreased for the visitors, setting fire to the match.

Faced with this, eight minutes later, the Minas Gerais team tied the confrontation in Aflitos. The referee awarded a penalty kick by João Paulo in a header by Kleiton. In the charge, midfielder Jean Lucas hit with category, displaced goalkeeper Jean and equalized the score again.

Finally, despite taking the tie, Náutico was not shaken and managed to regain an advantage on the scoreboard. At 35, after the ball was cleared by the defense of Tombense, Jean Carlos took a shot of rare happiness to beat Felipe Garcia and score a beautiful goal, the fourth of Timbu, the seventh of the match.