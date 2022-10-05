In a seven-goal game, Náutico beats Tombense and still dreams of staying in Serie B

There was a confrontation between Nautical and tombense, at the Aflitos stadium, this Tuesday (4): upsets, goals and confusion. But, in the end, Timbu came out with a 4-3 victory, for the 33rd round Series B 2022, and is still looking for a ray of hope to get rid of relegation. The Minas Gerais team took the lead, Pernambuco turned it to 3-1, but the visitors looked for a tie and in the second half, Jean Carlos scored a beautiful goal and ensured the triumph suffered.

Nautico suffers scare, but turns in the first half

Even playing away from home, Tombense didn’t feel the pressure of the crowd and went ahead in the opponent in a complicated situation, with that they went ahead of the marker. The winger David departed on the left and got it right on the head of Wellington who sent firm to the goal: 1 to 0.

The visitors’ advantage didn’t last long and soon after they suffered a draw. Victor Ferraz went to the base line and got up, who appeared was defender Wellington who scored with his head: 1 to 1. From that moment, the hosts woke up to the game and at 30 they arrived at the turn. In a free kick from the right, Jean Carlos found the Victor Ferraz and back in the nets: 2 to 1.

There was still time for the third, in the final minutes. The striker Júlio risked from afar, the goalkeeper gave a rebound. Everton Brito took advantage of it and put it in there. Ciel still missed an unbelievable goal with the post wide open, but the score remained even at 3 to 1.

Tombense draws, but Jean Carlos keeps Timbu alive

At the return of the break, Tombense returned more lit and infiltrated further in search of reducing the damage, where he tried mainly in aerial plays, but always the goalkeeper Jean picked up the finalizations.

However, at 19, finally the visiting team was awarded with a decrease in the result. Igor Henrique he had already been scared in the previous play in which he risked from afar and the ball deflected to a corner, but in the next play there was no way. In the survey, Igor himself headed firmly and scored: 3 to 2.

And, at 26, Timbu suffered a draw. In a cross on the left, João Paulo put his arm in the way and the referee was warned by VAR, so he awarded the penalty. On the beat, Jean Lucas put it firmly in the left corner: 3 to 3.

Only from the equality that the alvirrubro woke up for the match. in excess of ball, Jean Carlos dominated and shot low in the back of the net: 4 to 3. After the comeback, Gavião Carcará put intense pressure at the end, however Timbu knew how to hold on and kept the three points, giving at least a breath to their fans.

Sequence

Timbu remains in the lantern, with just 30 points, seven behind Z-4’s exit. The Náutico visits Criciúma, next Friday (7). Tombense, on the other hand, drops to 12th place. The next opponent will be CRB, at home, this Saturday (8).