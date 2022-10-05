In a seven-goal game, Nutico beats Tombense in the Aflitos and continues in search of a miracle in Serie B

Wellington scored Timbu’s first (Photo: Rafael Vieira/DP Photo) Still breathing and struggling. In a seven-goal match, Náutico beat Tombense by 4 to 3 in Aflitos and remained in the search for salvation against relegation in Serie B. Despite the result, Timbu remained in the lantern. Wellington, Victor Ferraz, Everton Brito and Jean Carlos did for the home team. Kleiton, Igor and Jean Lucas discounted.

With no time to rest, Timbu will have an appointment away from home next Friday. The team faces Criciúma, at the Heriberto Hülse stadium, at 19h. On the other hand, Tombense returns to Minas Gerais and plays in front of the crowd. Next Saturday, at 6:30 pm, Gavião-Carcará will face CRB, at Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muriaé.

The game

The clubs started the match wanting to have possession of the ball to push the opposing defense back and reach the attack. With more ease to exchange passes, Tombense reached the goal in the 11th minute. David crossed and Kleiton headed into the back of the net. Luckily for Náutico, the visitor didn’t even have time to celebrate. At 16, Everton Brito received from Souza and crossed in the head of Wellington, who scored the equalizing goal.

The white team went up to turn before the break, and was successful. At 30, Jean Carlos took a free-kick, the ball deflected on Victor Ferraz and went into the goal. Timbu managed to control Tombense and increased the lead in the first half. At 40, Souza stole the ball and played for Júlio, who hit and goalkeeper Felipe palmed. On the rebound, Everton Brito scored the home team’s third.

The second half started with the same balance as the first half. Náutico had a little more possession of the ball, but it didn’t come with danger. Even worse on the field, Tombense managed to reduce the score in the 19th minute. After crossing, striker Igor Henrique, alone, made the second of the miners.

Shortly thereafter, the referee awarded a penalty after João Paulo’s hand. Jean Lucas charged and scored the third. But in the final stretch, Jean Carlos managed to save Náutico. The midfielder hit a beautiful shot placed and made the fourth of the alvirrubra team, decreeing the first victory after three consecutive defeats in Serie B.

DEPARTURE SHEET

nautical 4

Jean; Victor Ferraz, Wellington (Arthur Henrique), João Paulo and João Lucas; Djavan, Souza (Jobson), Richard Franco (Júnior Tavares) and Jean Carlos; Everton Brito (Thomaz) and Júlio (Pedro Vitor). Technician: Dado Cavalcanti

tombense 3

Felipe Garcia; David (Diego Ferreira), Ednei, Marcondes and Manoel; Guilherme Rend (Rodrigo) and Zé Ricardo; Jean Lucas (Bruno Motta), Kleiton and Keké (Caíque); Ciel (Igor Henrique). Coach: Bruno Pivetti

Place: Afflicted Stadium

Referee: Alisson Sidnei Furtado (TO)

assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR) and Fabio Pereira (TO)

goals: Wellington, at 16′ of the 1st quarter; Victor Ferraz, at 30′ of the 1st quarter; Everton Brito, at 41′ of the 1st quarter; Jean Carlos, at 35′ of the 2nd quarter (Náutico) | Kleiton, at 11′ of the 1st quarter; Igor Henrique, at 19′ of the 2nd quarter; Jean Lucas, at 27′ of the 2nd quarter (Tombense)

yellow cards: Júlio, Jean Carlos, Souza, João Paulo (Nautical) | Marcondes, Keke (Tombense)