In debut for Bahia, Barroca explains changes and admits difficulty against Novorizontino | Bahia

Coach Eduardo Barroca debuted for Bahia with a 1-1 draw, on Tuesday night, for the 33rd round of Serie B. In Novo Horizonte, Tricolor opened the scoring with Jacaré, but suffered a draw in the first half and completed five games without winning in the second [assista acima aos melhores momentos].

At the press conference after the match, Eduardo Barroca explained the changes he made. He acknowledged that the team struggled in the second half and did not deliver the quality of play he wanted.

– Today, we chose to play in a 4-2-3-1, using two midfielders, Patrick and Rezende, leaving Daniel positioned as a midfielder. Using Victor [Jacaré] and Lucas [Mugni] on the wings, Lucas plus a winger, midfielder… And Vitor, a second striker, with Ricardo [Goulart] being a center forward and coming to float on the inside with Daniel. I understand that the team was playing a little differently, playing more in a three-way match. We opted for a four-way exit. We managed to get ahead. We conceded a goal at an important moment in the game, when we were going to take advantage of the break. And, in the second half, we couldn’t control the game as we should have and we ended up not achieving our objective, which was to come here and get the three points. So I need to praise the dedication of the players.

“Obviously, the quality of the game that we thought was adequate here was not all the time. The game will serve as a learning experience for us to study and make decisions for the next game.”

Barroca also responded about the performance of the right-back Marcinho, again poorly on the field for the team. The coach preferred not to individualize the assessment and highlighted the importance of winning in the next match, against Brusque.

– I will not individualize. The responsibility, from the day I took over, for any scenario, will be mine. Players need confidence, and I’m here to give them confidence. It’s my responsibility. I have a lot of confidence, I recognize a lot of value in this group and in the players. We will work, adjust what didn’t go well in this game, to try, in the next game, at home, in front of our fans…. I know very well what Bahia is like playing at Fonte Nova, with the support of our fan. We need to play a great game against Brusque and win, which is what interests us.

In the final stage, Barroca drew Mugni for the entry of Caio Vidal and started to play with three forwards of origin. The coach explained that the idea was to have more depth on the sides of the field.

– At that moment, we weren’t able to control the game with a short pass, as we had in most of the first half. So much so that we ended the first half with almost 65% possession. The direct game from Novorizontino was causing us problems. So the idea of ​​using Caio [Vidal] it was that we also had depth on the right side and that we could get more vertical passes, deep passes, so that we could create opportunities.