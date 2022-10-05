“In eternity”; Father Marcelo Rossi mourns his father’s death on social media and receives support from followers

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 23 hours ago

Entertainment

Father Marcelo Rossi published, this Tuesday (04), the death of his father, Antônio, which occurred last night (03)

Luiz Henrique Oliveira

Father Marcelo Rossi with his parents; Antonio Rossi died this week
Father Marcelo Rossi regretted, this Tuesday (4), the death of his father, Antônio Rossi. The religious used Instagram to publish a series of family clicks, where his mother, Vilma, also appears, and said goodbye to his father with a succinct but emotional message.

“Love you dad. Until later! In eternity. Maria, go ahead”, wrote Father Marcelo in the caption of the post, which received several comments from followers of the priest. “My feelings, Father,” commented one netizen. “God bless the hearts of you all family members”, commented another person. “May God console you and all your beautiful family. Heaven is soon, we believe in eternal life!” said a third person.

According to information from Father Marcelo Rossi’s press office, Antônio died last night (03). The funeral took place today, with only close friends and family in attendance. Representatives of the famous also informed that at this time he will not speak about the death.

“The priest was fine and calm, but he doesn’t want to say anything at the moment, he asked for privacy at that moment”, said the advisory, which confirmed that Antônio’s seventh-day mass will be held next Sunday, at the Sanctuary where Father Marcelo Rossi He usually says his Masses.

