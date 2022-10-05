In the first session of the TSE after the elections, Moraes highlights the increase in gender and racial diversity in Congress | Elections 2022

In the first session of the Court after the first round, the minister said that the election once again reinforced the security of electronic voting machines, showing how the country’s electoral process is safe and auditable.

Moraes also stated that the Electoral Court will adopt the necessary measures to ensure that the queues that were registered do not occur again in the second round.

According to the minister, the expansion of women and blacks elected to the Chamber shows that the measures taken by the Electoral Justice to encourage these candidacies, such as the allocation of funds and setting quotas, have produced effects.

“An important observation is that of the 513 deputies and deputies, 91 members are women, an increase in women’s participation, below what we expect, but there was an increase. There was an increase in black candidacies, which shows that even though it is not taking strides, the measures taken by the TSE on women and blacks have been working,” she said.

Chamber will have trans women for the first time, and the number of self-declared black or brown increases

Moraes reiterated that voters across the country “demonstrated democratic maturity, attended the sections, with peace, harmony and security, this is very important”.

The president of the TSE informed that he received from the Organization of American States a preliminary report that reinforced the security of the electoral system. According to Moraes, the OAS attested to total security, transparency and auditability.

“Our polls showed that in the world there is no ballot box that is so safe, so auditable,” he said.

The minister invited voters to participate in the second round of elections on October 30th. He highlighted that, of the 156 million eligible voters, more than 123 million went to the polls, with 118 million choosing candidates, which reduced the number of blank and null votes (6%). Moraes also reiterated that the TSE is working to prevent the queues from repeating.