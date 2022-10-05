In the Senate, Kajuru says he wants “oceanic” distance from Sergio Moro

posted on 10/04/2022 18:07 / updated 10/04/2022 18:12



(credit: Jane de Araújo/Agência Senado)

Senator Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) said in a session of the Federal Senate this Tuesday (4/10), that he wants an “oceanic” distance from the senator elected by Paraná, Sergio Moro (União). The former Lava-Jato judge was a pre-candidate for the presidency for Kajuru’s party, Podemos, but withdrew from the campaign and left the party to join União Brasil.

Moro’s departure left a feeling of betrayal in Podemos. Party leaders such as President Renata Abreu and Senator Álvaro Dias (PR), defeated by Moro at the polls last Sunday, even talked about what happened.

The departure of Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Justice from the party was reportedly motivated by the lack of financial support from the party to face the candidacies of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who are vying for the second round. .





When talking about Moro, Kajuru said that he knows the “price” of the elected senator. When commenting on the Senate election, he said that, with the exception of Bolsonaro’s former minister, he will receive the other senators with “the greatest affection”.

“I was outraged by the position of a Bolsonaro government leader already saying that the next president of the Senate has to be from Bolsonaro’s party. Calm. First, he didn’t win the election, the second round is on the 30th. May the new senators arrive here with their feet on the ground, with humility. At least I won’t have the slightest difficulty getting along with the new senators, I’ll receive them with greater affection. Except one I want oceanic distance from him, the Sergio Moro guy. I want to say to him, ‘please don’t hold my hand because you’ll be holding your hand in the air. I’ve already met you, I know everything about you, including your price.’ This is my stance, president, and I am sure that from now on we will work for your deserved reelection”, he said, addressing the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

