incalculable value will be used for 70 years

One of the great voices of Brazilian music, the singer Elza Soares, passed away on January 20, 2022. The artist, who was 91 years old, died of natural causes. Since then, much has been speculated about the artist’s heritage. Check out the unusual case below!

Singer’s legacy could last 70 years

Apparently, according to the Central Collection and Distribution Office (ECAD) – Brazilian entity responsible for collecting and distributing music copyrights to authors and other owners – Elza Soares had 864 recordings registered in the ECAD archives.

In practice, this means that the heirs of Elza Soares will continue to receive royalties for the exhibition of their music for up to 70 yearscounted since the author’s death.

“This payment is guaranteed for 70 years after the death of the author (or the last author, in the case of partnerships), as determined by copyright law,” the entity said in a statement. That is, the heirs will be able to enjoy the work left by the singer for a long time.

One day after the announcement of the death of Elza Soares, ECAD released a news of condolence to the press regretting the death of the artist. “The artist was known for her unique interpretation of each song and remarkable voice, in addition to her story of strength, representation and overcoming,” the statement read.

Known for her versatility, Elza Soares has released 35 albums, always permeating different styles, such as samba, jazz, electronic music, hip hop and even funk. Her last album was released in 2019, with the title “Planeta Fome”.