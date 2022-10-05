Income Tax 2022: Didn’t receive the refund amount? see what to do

THE IRS made the payment of the 5th and last batch of the refund of the Income tax on the 30th. A total of R$ 1.9 billion was distributed to 1,220,501 taxpayers.

The payment inquiry 5th batch of refund It has been open since the 23rd of September. In addition, consultations on residual lots were released, which deal with the payment of refunds from previous years for taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh, but settled their accounts with the revenue.

It is worth noting that the IRS had already made the payment of four lots of Income Tax refund. Returns took place on May 31, June 30, July 29 and August 31. A total of 17.3 million taxpayers received the amounts.

Taxpayers received deposits directly into the bank account informed in the IRPF declaration.

The money has not arrived in my account, what should I do?

If the refund amount has not been deposited in the taxpayer’s account, the money will be available for withdrawal at the Bank of Brazilfor a period of one year.

To receive, the citizen must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 ( special contact for the hearing impaired).

How to consult?

Inquiries regarding the payment of refunds can be made through the website of the Federal Revenue Service. The procedure is quick and practical, just follow the step by step:

access the Federal Revenue website; Inform the CPF and date of birth; Click on “My Income Tax”; and Click on “Check Refund”.

Fine mesh income tax

According to data from the Federal Revenue, about 1 million taxpayers fell into the fine mesh of the Income Tax. The information is that, until the month of September, a total of 38,188,642 declarations were delivered.

To find out if it fell into the fine mesh, the taxpayer must make the query through the revenue service channels.

The IRS reported that, of the mesh refunds, a total of 811,782 statements will have tax refunds. Another 198,541 declarations have tax payable, while 21,956 have a zero balance (2.1%).

The main reasons that made taxpayers fall into the mesh were:

Omission of income;

Deductions from the calculation basis;

Difference in the amount of IRRF between what was declared by the paying source and what was declared by the taxpayer;

Tax deductions due.

Taxpayers can consult the alha fina by the income tax statement through the Federal Revenue website.