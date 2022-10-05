increases the number of BANKS that will make credit available; know how many and when the PAYMENT comes out

The Auxílio Brasil Loan will be made available by around 60 banks. The information was disclosed by the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, in an interview with Voz do Brasil.

According to the minister, these financial institutions have already shown interest in participating in the provision of payroll services. According to him, the banks are still analyzing the proposal.

Institutions will have to adapt to the rules established by the Ministry in ordinance 816, which was published on September 27. Banks must undergo screening, according to the minister.

The minister confirmed that the main bank that will provide the service is Caixa Econômica Federal.

The banks Itaú, Bradesco and Santander will not operate the credit.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?



To apply for the Auxílio Brasil Payroll Loan, beneficiaries will have to meet the following conditions:

In extreme poverty, with monthly income up to R$ 105;

In poverty, with monthly income between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210;

Families with pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers or people aged 0 to 21 years old;

In emancipation rule.

MINISTRY OF CITIZENSHIP INFORMS BRAZIL AID LOAN RULES



See which are the main scores: Beneficiaries will have a period of 24 months (2 years) to pay off the debt of the requested loans;

5% of the requested payroll loan can be used to amortize debts on the card and for withdrawals;

The loan installments will be deducted directly from the Aid installments; the beneficiary will receive only the remaining amount;

The requested loan can only reach up to 40% of the value of the Auxílio Brasil installment, which must be changed as of January;

The interest rate charged by banks cannot exceed 3.5% per month;

If the beneficiary stops receiving Auxílio Brasil, for whatever reason, the loan will not be cancelled; the beneficiary will continue with the active debt until the end of the contract term;

The requested loan must be made exclusively through the bank account where the Auxílio Brasil payment is deposited.

When will the Auxílio Brasil Loan be released?

The Ministry of Citizenship released the loan regulations, but did not set a date for the release of the money to those enrolled. Thus, making no forecast date for the credit.

