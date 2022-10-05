Inter and Barcelona have lived through financial, political and sporting tensions and have been in a different scenario of a historic game for 12 years

Financial crises, impact exits and lack of European protagonism mark the last years of Inter Milan and Barcelona

Inter Milan and barcelona will face each other this Wednesday (4), at 4 pm, at Giuseppe Meazza for the 3rd round of group C of the Champions League. The confrontation puts two very different teams from the historic 2010 match.

On the occasion, the two clubs, exponents of the European continent, faced each other at Camp Nou, with the barça winning 1-0, but with Inter de Jose Mourinho advancing to the final, where she would become champion.

Since then, 12 years have passed and many things have happened between the two clubs, such as management crises and the departure of big names.

financial crises

On Inter’s side, the last Champions League decision was precisely in the 2009-10 season. Since then, two owners have passed through the club after leaving Massimo Moratti.

In 2013, Erick Thohir bought 70% of the club’s shares for 300 million euros, equivalent to R$883 million at the time. The tycoon’s term lasted exactly five years, when, in October 2018, Steven Zhang assumed the presidency of Inter. Three months later, the LionRock Capital group, from Hong Kong, acquired the shares that belonged to the Indonesian businessmen and took control of the club.

The initial intention was for Inter to return to the old level with a purchase made by the Asian group. However, the team did not return to the European spotlight and saw Juventus dominate national football for many years. Inter lifted the cup again in Italy in the 2020/21 season.

On the side of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, current president, was the chairman in 2009-10. Later, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, in addition to two management committees, passed through the club. Rosell even spent two years in prison on a tax fraud charge.

Unlike Inter, the barça had a more winning path. However, the crisis also accompanied him. The financial difficulty, brought about by the breaches of Bartomeu’s management, caused the debt to reach around 1.35 billion euros (R$ 7.34 billion, at the current price).

Departure of big names and loss of prominence in Europe

On the Italian side, José Mourinho left the club the following season to Real Madrid. With him, big names from that cast would not remain in the following seasons either, cases of Julius Caesar, Maicon, Lúcio, Samuel, Cambiasso and Diego Militowho were part of the ‘South American squad’.

The sporting results were also felt. A new Italian title would only come in the 2020-21 season.

On the side of Barcelona, ​​the great squad began to ‘fall apart’ over the years with the departure of Pep Guardiola for the Bayern Munchen in the 2013-14 season.

the first was Xavi, who went to Qatar in the 2015-16 season, when the Blaugranas won the Champions League for the last time. After him, Neymarin 2017-18, Iniestain 2018, and, perhaps the most impactful, Lionel Messiin 2020-21, they defaced a Barcelona that had a face represented by certain stars.

The sporting result, consequently, became a resolution of the crisis and the exits. Of the last six Champions League semi-finals, the barça arrived only in one, in 2018-19, when he gave an embarrassment to the Liverpool, when being eliminated with a 4 to 0 after opening 3 to 0 in the first leg. Last season, even, the team fell in the group stage of the continental tournament and went to play in the Europa League, but ended up falling in the quarterfinals to modest Eintracht Frankfurt.