Inter beats Barça with VAR acting three times and penalty request at the end – 04/10/2022

Inter Milan held off Barcelona’s attacking trio this afternoon (4) and achieved an important victory in the group stage of the Champions League: 1-0 against Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan (Italy), was guaranteed with a goal of Çalhanoglu, still in the first half. VAR played a decisive role in the game.

First, in a possible penalty for Inter, ruled out for offside. Afterwards, Correa swung the net, but was caught in an irregular position. In the final stage, Pedri even equalized, but Ansu Fati touched the ball with his hand and again the technology corrected. VAR still had one more chance to be the protagonist, in a possible penalty by Dumfries in stoppage time, also by hand touch, but did not recommend a review. The move revolted the Spaniards.

The result makes the Italian team jump to second place in Group C of the Champions League, with six points. Barça remains with three and will have to beat their rival in the 4th round, at Camp Nou, so as not to get even more complicated in the key. The duel takes place on the 12th.

Before that, the clubs resumed their attention to the national championships. Inter visit Sassuolo for the Italian next Saturday (8), at 10 am (GMT). Barça will face Celta on Sunday (9), at 4 pm (GMT), at Camp Nou.

Çalhanoglu decides

In a truncated game with few clear scoring chances, Çalhanoglu excelled. The midfielder took one of the rare unmarked chances and was needed to hit Ter Stegen’s corner. The goal reassured Inter and left Inter more comfortable in their strategy – to score strongly against the Catalan attack.

Raphinha makes game off

Raphinha was marked up close against Inter Image: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Playing on the left side of Barcelona’s attack, inverted in relation to the sector in which he is comfortable in the Brazilian national team, Raphinha had a lackluster performance. Well marked, he couldn’t surrender, nor have depth in one-on-one. Marcos Alonso occupied the aisle and forced the Brazilian to head towards the middle. He was replaced in the final stage by Ansu Fati.

Impediments frustrate Italians

Inter ended up frustrated in two chances to open the scoring in the first half. The referee was advised to see a handball from Eric García inside the area, which would result in a penalty for the home team in the 25th minute. VAR, however, saw Lautaro offside early in the play and canceled the fouling action. Minutes later, Correa was released, dribbled Ter Stegen and scored the net. Again, an irregular position was pointed out.

Inter explores counterattacks

Inter had a well-defined strategy to face Lewandowski, Raphinha and Démbélé. He opted for a low mark, to reduce Barça’s field of action, and explored the counterattack. Interestingly, the home team scored in touch ball action. Pressured by the Spaniards, Inter exchanged passes, came out of pressure and arrived with six players ahead. In marking, Inzaghi’s choice had an effect.

Barcelona suffers with setback

Barça had almost 70% possession of the ball in the first half of the duel against Inter, even playing in Italy. In their own way, the Catalan team dominated the match, but lacked inspiration at the front. Well marked, the attacking trio did not shine and had little offensive volume. The exchanges, including the departure of Raphinha for the entrance of Ansu Fati, improved the creation in the last 20 minutes.

game chronology

Inter managed to open the scoring in the first half. In a rare moment when they were pressured at the front and did not start on the counterattack, the home team arrived with six players ahead. Çalhanoglu took a leftover shot and, free of marking, kicked from outside the area, in the corner, to swing the net in the 46th minute of the first half.

In the final stage, Barça had a goal disallowed by Pedri. Before the young man took Onana’s leftover and sent it to the net, however, there was a touch on Ansu Fati’s hand. The referee was called by VAR, went to the monitor and ruled it out.

Datasheet

INTER MILAN 1 X 0 BARCELONA

Competition: Champions League, 3rd round of Group C

Place: Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan (Italy)

Date and time: October 4, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Slavko Vincic

Auxiliaries: Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic

Yellow cards: Barella, Çalhanoglu, Lautaro Martínez, Inzaghi, Bastoni and Onana (Inter Milan); Busquets, Xavi Hernández and Gavi (Barcelona)

Goal: Çalhanoglu, at 46′ 1st

INTER MILAN: Oana; Skriniar, De Vrij (Acerbi), Bastoni; Darmian (Gosens), Barella, Mkhitaryan, Çalhanoglu (Asllani), Dimarco (Dumfries); Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa (Dzeko). Technician: Simone Inzaghi.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Christensen (Piqué), Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso (Álex Balde); Busquets, Pedri, Gavi (Kessie); Raphinha (Ansu Fati), Lewandowski and Dembele. Technician: Xavi Hernandez.