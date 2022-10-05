Inter lineup: team travels to catch Flamengo with six absences; see related | International

Inter is ready to face Flamengo at Maracanã. After training this Tuesday morning, the delegation left for Rio de Janeiro with several absences, mainly in midfield.

in total, Mano Menezes will have six casualties. In addition to Gabriel, who no longer plays for the season, and Johnny, suspended, Carlos de Pena and Taison were also in Porto Alegre. The first was released to accompany the birth of his daughter, while the second lost his father.

Daniel (trauma to the right eye) and Wanderson (muscle discomfort in the right thigh) are left out. The goalkeeper has recovered from the injury, but will have to resume training.

See too

+ Mourning: Taison loses his father and does not travel with Inter delegation

+ Daniel receives polls from clubs abroad

With so many casualties, Mano Menezes should send a modified midfield to the field, with Liziero, Edenilson, Alan Patrick and Mauricio. Gabriel Mercado, who was out against Santos by suspension, returns to be Vitão’s partner in the defense, while Keiller gains a sequence in the goal.

The likely Inter have Keiller; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Liziero, Edenilson, Alan Patrick, Mauricio and Pedro Henrique; German.

1 of 1 Keiller and Renê will start at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional Keiller and Renê will start at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

The duel with Flamengo, valid for the 30th round of the Brasileirão, will be played this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã. The gauchos are in second place with 53 points, 10 less than Palmeiras, while the cariocas appear in fifth, with 48.

See Inter related:

goalkeepers: Emerson Junior and Keiller

Emerson Junior and Keiller Sides: Fabricio Bustos, Renê and Thauan Lara

Fabricio Bustos, Renê and Thauan Lara Defenders: Gabriel Mercado, Igor Gomes, Kaique Rocha, Rodrigo Moledo and Vitão

Gabriel Mercado, Igor Gomes, Kaique Rocha, Rodrigo Moledo and Vitão steering wheels: Edenilson, Liziero, Matheus Dias

Edenilson, Liziero, Matheus Dias Socks: Alan Patrick, Estevão, Lucas Ramos and Mauricio

Alan Patrick, Estevão, Lucas Ramos and Mauricio Attackers: Alemão, Braian Romero, David, Gustavo Maia, Mikael and Pedro Henrique

Click here and become a member