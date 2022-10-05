Inter Milan beat Barcelona, ​​who struggles in Champions League Group C







Photo: Daniele Mascolo / Reuters

O barcelona lost to Inter and Milan 1-0 this Tuesday, for the third round of the Champions League group stage. The goal of the Italians was scored by midfielder Çalhanoglu, still in the first half.

With this result, Inter reached six points in group C, three less than leaders Bayern Munich. Barcelona parked in third place with three points.

The Brazilian Raphinha, holder of the Selection, started playing for Barça but did little in the confrontation. The winger started the game on the left and improved when he was changed to the right.

Internazionale returns to the field next Saturday, against Sassuolo, for the Italian Championship. Meanwhile, Barcelona will face Celta de Vigo on Sunday in the Spanish Championship.

The teams will face each other again on the 12th (Wednesday), this time at Camp Nou, in Barcelona. The confrontation took on the contours of a “decision” for the Catalans.

The game

The scenario of the first half was of a Barcelona owner of the ball against a closed Internazionale, speculating on the counterattacks.

The team led by Xavi had control of the game, rented the attacking field, but failed to transform the volume of play into scoring chances. So much so that the first chance of the match came from Inter, with a long-distance shot by Çalhanoglu for Ter Stegen’s plastic defense in a counterattack.

In the 24th minute, VAR analyzed a possible penalty committed by defender Eric Garcia, but Lautaro Martínez was offside at the origin of the move.

In the 36th minute, Barça startled with winger Dembele, who made an individual move down the right and finished with his left leg to the outside net.

Inter reached their goal in stoppage time, with Çalhanoglu. The Turk received a pass from the left winger Dimarco and, alone at the entrance of the area, finished in the corner of Ter Stegen, who did not reach the ball.

Second time

The scenario changed little in the second half, with Barça intensifying the pressure against Inter. In the 15th minute, Dembele hit the post from the left.

Five minutes later, Pedri scored for Barcelona, ​​but VAR reviewed the play and signaled Ansu Fati’s hand touch on the move.

Barça continued with territorial dominance until the end of the confrontation, but André Onana’s goal did little to scare. With just a few minutes left for the match, VAR also checked for a possible penalty by Dumfries in a hand touch play, but nothing was signaled.

In group D…

Richarlison’s Tottenham was 0-0 with Eintracht Frankfurt, in Germany. With this result, Spurs followed in second place, with four points, as well as the German team. The difference is in the goal difference.

Sporting is leading the group with six points. The team lost to Olympique de Marseille, which is the bottom of the group, with three units.

