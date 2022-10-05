International politicians speak out about the first round | World

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Brazil on a “successful” first round of elections this Sunday (10/02) and expressed hope that the second round will also take place “in the same spirit of peace and civic duty”. .

“We congratulate the people and institutions of Brazil on the success of the first round of elections and support the exercise of their right to freely choose the next leader. We share Brazil’s confidence that the second round will be conducted in the same spirit of peace and duty civic,” wrote Blinken on his Twitter account.

Blinken starts this Monday in Colombia a trip through Latin American countries. The trip appears to respond to criticism of alleged neglect of its former allies. After Colombia, the American secretary goes on to Chile and Peru.

In addition to Blinken, Latin American leaders spoke out about the elections. The heads of state of Argentina, Mexico and Colombia congratulated former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his victory in the first round.

“Congratulations, brother and comrade Lula. The people of Brazil have once again demonstrated their democratic vocation and, especially, their inclination towards equality and justice,” said Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández also congratulated Lula and said he extends his “sincere respect to the people of Brazil for their profound democratic expression.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro congratulated the Brazilian people for their “huge electoral participation”, as well as Lula for the result in the first round. The two are allies in the region, as they have demonstrated on previous occasions.

In May, during the Colombian presidential elections, Lula appealed to the vote for Petro, so that Colombia and Brazil could build a “strong” South America, with political, economic and cultural integration.

German MEP Anna Cavazzini, from the Green Party, also congratulated Lula and said that it is time to reach non-voters and voters of other candidates, so that the former president expands his leadership against Jair Bolsonaro.

“It is worrying that more than 43% of voters voted for Bolsonaro, despite his disastrous policies against Covid and his ostentation of fascism. Many Bolsonaristas won seats in Congress and won state governments. This shows that Bolsonarism is anchored in Brazilian society” , highlighted the politician, who is also vice-president of the European Delegation for relations with Brazil.