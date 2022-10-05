IR 2022: did it fall into the fine mesh or was the refund money not deposited? See what to do | Income tax

The fifth and final batch of 2022 Income Tax refund was paid last Friday (30) to 1,220,501 taxpayers, totaling BRL 1.9 billion in resources.

Consultations for the batch have been open since the 23rd. Consultations were also released for the so-called residual batches from previous years, that is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh, but later settled their accounts with the lion.

The first four lots were paid on May 31, June 30, July 29 and August 31 to 17.3 million taxpayers.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration.

According to Income Tax rules, the refund amount is updated by the Selic rate accumulated from the month following the deadline for submitting the declaration until the month prior to payment, plus 1% in the month of deposit.

What to do if the money is not deposited?

If the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the taxpayer must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals) , 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

Queries can be made:

More than 1 million taxpayers fell into the fine mesh of the Income Tax, according to data released by the Federal Revenue. In all, according to the tax authorities, 38,188,642 statements were delivered until September.

The taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he has fallen into the so-called “fine mesh”.

Of the refunds in the mesh, 811,782 declarations have Tax Refundable, or 78.6% of the total. Another 198,541 declarations (19.2% of the total in mesh) have tax payable, while 21,956 have a zero balance (2.1%).

See the main reasons that led contributors to the lion’s mesh:

41.9% – Omission of income (declared holders and dependents);

28.6% – Deductions from the calculation basis (main reason for deduction: medical expenses);

21.9% – Discrepancies in the amount of IRRF between what was declared by the paying source and what was declared by the individual (among others, lack of information on the beneficiary, and discrepancy between the amounts);

7.6% – Deductions from tax due, receipt of accumulated income, and divergence of information on payment of carnê-leão and/or supplementary tax.

To find out if it is in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the Federal Revenue’s website, in the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

