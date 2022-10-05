Iran says he would hit Bia if the pawn was his daughter

Bia Miranda confronted Iran Malfitano after Shayan Haghbin purposely provoked a punishment. Iran voted for Bia on the second swidden of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) using as a justification the peoa had caused punishment and supposedly did not apologize.

At the bedroom door, Bia, next to Pétala, argued with Iran: “If he took [punição] and that’s it, then I’m the one who’s going to ‘run the baiana’, because I’m going to take a lot of punishment in this f*ck”.

“Tiago is in the lead, Pétala is in second. It’s ok, Bia, you can do it. Feel free”, replied Iran, calmly, while the pedestrian left.

“Other people were punished, but I didn’t generate a punishment”, defended Pétala. Iran counter-argued: “Petal, it’s ok. But this kind of attitude [da Bia]if it was my daughter, she would be getting slapped in the mouth”.

Petala shook her head in denial, and Iran continued: “I hit my daughter. And that’s fine. Don’t hit yours. I’ve had this discussion with other friends. In my family, I’ll send her. I was getting slapped.”

