Is Credit Suisse in danger of going bankrupt? Understand what’s at stake By Investing.com

By Vlad Shepkov

If you have followed the markets in the last few weeks, even if superficially, you have certainly heard about the imbroglio involving the Credit Suisse (SIX:) (BVMF:) (NYSE:).

Switzerland’s second-largest bank and one of the world’s leading financial institutions is receiving widespread negative press coverage, with comments ranging from mild concerns about the company’s liquidity to fears of inevitable bankruptcy and possible subsequent financial crisis, Lehman-style. Brothers and Bear Stearns.

Be that as it may, the story is keeping many investors awake at night. That’s why we’ve presented below everything you need to know about the market’s latest hotspot.

A string of mishaps

Thanks to the famous “banking secrecy” law, Switzerland, a small country of 8.7 million inhabitants, has become a world power in the banking sector: it is home to giants such as UBS, Credit Suisse, Swiss National, Raiffeisen, as well as countless other smaller institutions.

At the same time, that same secrecy law has already given rise to inevitable ethical concerns and speculation of malpractice, exactly the problems being blamed on Credit Suisse lately.

Over its 160-year history, the bank has been the target of several accusations of unethical practices, manipulation and money laundering. And, in the last decade, it has been notable for major mishaps.

Some mistakes were more difficult to recover from, such as a $2.65 billion write-down in 2007 for erroneous trade markups, a $2.6 billion fine for US tax fraud in 2014, and a series of top management resignations in 2020-2022, with the last two at the highest level highlighted.

In March 2021, Greensill Capital, a supply chain finance company, went bankrupt and cost Credit Suisse over $3 billion in customer funds.

To make matters worse, just a month later, the bank found itself again at the epicenter of the notorious Archegos Capital Management scandal.

The family office of Bill Hwang, a former trader at Tiger Asia Management, was over-leveraged by $10 billion and received a huge margin call when his biggest bets on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) and Discovery (NASDAQ:) went awry. By the time the dust had settled, Credit Suisse had lost another $5.5 billion.

Restructuring efforts, capital shortage concerns

In the end, Credit Suisse’s losses exceeded $4 billion in the last three quarters alone, the equivalent of what the bank has earned in the last three years!

As a result, in July 2022, the institution decided to incorporate a restructuring specialist, Ulrich Koerner, who took over as CEO and launched a second strategic review within a year.

The new CEO promised to “reshape Credit Suisse for a sustainable long-term future with great potential to create value”, stressing that he was confident he had what it took to succeed.

Analysts, however, were not entirely convinced. Despite the efforts, some expect the bank to run an equity deficit in the range of $4 billion to $6 billion, depending on how well it cuts costs and sells assets.

These nebulous prospects gave rise to the most frightening question of all.

Can Credit Suisse go bankrupt?

Opinions vary greatly.

Some say the bank will be able to weather this crisis well, while others see the need for a major state intervention or capital increase. The $5 billion figure is often mentioned, echoing the mid-point of the predicted equity deficit range.

However, the more pessimistic ones claim that the crash is inevitable, which could easily cause the collapse of financial markets around the world, as happened with Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns in 2007-2008.

The answer is very close to being provided. At a turning point for Credit Suisse, the bank will unveil a new strategic plan on October 27 and provide a comprehensive update on the effectiveness of its cost-cutting and asset-selling efforts.

One important indicator, the market, shows no enthusiasm. The shares of CS accumulate a fall of almost 60% in the year, with 15% of this devaluation occurring only in the last month.

In the larger picture, things are not looking good either. With a market value of about $10 billion, a tenth of what it was in 2006-2007, the bank appears to be little more than a shadow of its former self.

Another indicator of low investor confidence is credit swaps (CDS), instruments used to protect against exposure to the institution’s indebtedness.

For CS, the value of contracts was at 250 basis points on Monday, a drastic increase from 57 bp at the beginning of last year and much higher than that of any other large banking institution.

Can the 2007-2008 crisis be repeated?

But the biggest question of all is whether a possible Credit Suisse crash could take everyone along.

Like any other “black swan” event, it’s impossible to say this for sure.

Optimists say Credit Suisse’s problems are confined to the bank itself, while the problems presented by Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns were more systemic in nature and also existed in other large US banks.

Skeptics and pessimists alike point to the fact that another European banking giant, the Deutsche Bank (ETR:), is facing problems and warn that the failure of one could trigger the bankruptcy of the other, causing a huge domino effect around the world.

One thing is certain: in the face of a war in Europe, record world inflation and an impending economic recession, the failure of a major bank is the last thing investors would want to see right now.