Is it possible to cancel a Pix at Banco Inter?

Find out how to cancel Pix at Banco Inter and what to do when the recipient does not want to return the money.

According to Google Trends, a Google tool that shows the most searched topics on the site, the search for “How to cancel Pix” is one of the most frequent in relation to the subject. The tool points out that, in the last 12 months alone, the search for the term has increased by 110% on the platform alone.

Therefore, it can be understood that this is a recurring doubt, after all, performing a wrong transaction means losing money.

How to cancel a Pix at Banco Inter?

First, if the Pix key used was the cell phone number or email, one of the options is to contact the recipient through one of these means and explain the situation. In addition, it is possible to search for the CPF, if this was the key used, and try to find the contact data.

But, if the transfer is made using a random key, it is necessary to communicate the institution in which the recipient’s key is registered, inform the problem and request that the bank contact the person. It is worth noting that the institution is under no obligation to provide customer information even in situations like this.

Therefore, the person who received the money can quickly return it through the “return value” function, made available by Pix itself when accessing the system statement. So the process is quick and easy, like making a transfer through the tool. In addition, the return must be made within 90 days.

What to do if the person does not want to return the money?

In this situation, the non-return of amounts received improperly can be a crime of misappropriation, according to article 169 of the Penal Code. Thus, the user who sent the amount can trigger a lawyer and file a lawsuit.

It is also worth mentioning that this should be a last resort option, due to all the bureaucracy that the procedure will involve. So, the first way is to try to contact the recipient of the money and request a refund.

