Is it worth investing in the new GoPro? See comparison

The new GoPro Hero11 Black has arrived in Brazil, one of the most famous brands of action cameras. The new version of the equipment captures photos at up to 27 MP (megapixels), records videos in 5.3K resolution and also records in slow motion at 8x.

Among the novelties is the improved stabilization system, as well as some improvements related to image quality.

GoPro cameras are traditionally known for their wide fields of view and the company’s new model features HyperView, with a wider angle, ideal for capturing extreme sports.

In addition to the traditional model (which is unavailable on the official website, but sold for R$4,599), the Black Creator Edition was also launched, which has a stick with integrated buttons to control the camera and extra battery, and the Black Mini, a lighter version with a one-button design.

Despite the news, the high price can be a little off-putting.

So it might be worth taking a look at older models like the GoPro Hero 10 and GoPro Max, released in 2021 and 2019 respectively, which are cheaper and might suit your needs.

Check out the comparison below:

GoPro Hero11 Black

Price: BRL 4,140.00

The new GoPro model is capable of make pictures bigger than its predecessor: 27 megapixels against 23 megapixels. But the highlight is the 8:7 aspect ratio, which makes photos and videos practically square, allowing clipping both for vertical formats —for social networks and cellphones— and for horizontal formats —which better fit YouTube and televisions.

Another change was in recording video at the maximum resolution of 5.3K, which now supports 60 frames per second. The company also presented the new HyperView view mode, suitable for extreme sports recording, and improved the HyperSmooth stabilization system, which reaches its fifth version. The new model also brings horizon blocking, which keeps images steady even if the camera pans 360° during capture.

Despite maintaining the same charge capacity (1,720 mAh), GoPro guarantees that Enduro technology makes the Hero 11’s battery last 38% longer than its predecessor.

other news are the night effects and highlight videos created automatically in the GoPro Quik app.

The advantage here is for those who practice extreme sports and want to try out the new features, in addition to easily sharing photos on social networks through the Go Pro Quik app.

GoPro Hero10 Black

Price: BRL 3,079.12

Despite the changes, many aspects between the GoPro Hero 11 and the GoPro 10 remained the sameleaving the older sister as an option that is still valid and very attractive, since to buy her you will pay R$ 1 thousand less.

Among them is the fact that the 4K video keeps recording at 120 frames per secondas well as the 2.7K videos can be recorded at up to 240 frames per second. In both, the Slow motion feature reduces video speed by up to 8 times and the depth that the camera can take underwater is up to 10 meters.

the two models are voice controlled, have front LCD, touch display, can be used as a webcam, broadcast live video, store photos in RAW (raw image format, which contains all the photo data as captured by the camera sensor) , can be adapted with the Max module, has programmed capture and the processor remains the GP2.

For anyone interested in cost benefitthe GoPro Hero 10 turns out to be a more attractive option.

GoPro Max

Price: from BRL 3,399.00 to BRL 3,799.00

The GoPro Max is the model more different from the previous ones. It is aimed at likes to take photos with 360º angles —in this mode, the camera takes images at 16.6 megapixels, while in Hero mode, the file size drops to 5.5 megapixels.

Another novelty that Max brings in relation to Hero is the possibility of taking panoramic photos (6.2 megapixels) and record spherical videos at 5.6K at 30 frames per second or 3K at 60 frames per second. Videos in the common frame, however, drop to Full HD (1440) quality.

She is waterproof to a depth of 5 meters and also has horizon leveling, here called Max Hypersmooth. However, it does not record RAW files of images in all modes, and the slow motion only slows down videos by 2x.

It is worth mentioning again that the Max is a 360º camera, which uses two lenses to capture the entire field of view at once. Its quality lies in recording what is in front of and behind the camera at the same time. However, to use it for taking pictures at more common angles, the equipment will leave something to be desired.

